Adding dropdown menu to my existing navigation

HTML & CSS
#1

Hello,

please share how to make a dropdown menu from https://botanicgardentravelers.org/ 's navigation

any existing link will do :grinning:

many thanks!

#3

What have you tried so far?

1 Like
#4

You mean something like this?

https://robinpoort.github.io/vanilla-js-responsive-menu/

1 Like
#5

i did a google search, found a lot of results

ultimately i made this

you will see i tweaked the HTML and CSS

i feel pretty good about this!

it looks like my original code

initially i wanted to add a dropdown to existing code, but this worked out fine

some questions though…

first i am not good at floats

how can i shift the navigation to the center or to the right?

how can i code the “active” link to fill the top to bottom space?

how do i code a arrow next to my dropdown link?

how do i center the logo?

MANY THANKS!!

progress!