Adding dropdown menu to my existing navigation

OBXjuggler: OBXjuggler: your $0.02 please

You must have missed something out or perhaps are linking to an old version. Note that the js should be at the end of the html but that would not change the css issue.

You’ll need to upload the code to a real server and then we can debug from there. If its working in codepen then there’s something different in your local version that won’t be possible to diagnose from here. Open up your web inspector and inspect the menu items and see if you can see what’s stopping it from working.

I assume you are checking in a real browser and not just the editors display?

OBXjuggler: OBXjuggler: BTW, i am looking to actually understood the code! if you can, kindly tell me what lines in the codepen you changed to be fixed!

I removed the height:40px for the menu, and its items but only in the media queries for larger screens. This left the mobile screen untouched. I then removed the floats from the menu and instead set the ul to display:flex which automatically lines up the list items, I also set the list items to display:flex so we could get 100% height on the anchors.

This was the main change:

@media (min-width: 600px) { .navigation_container { display: flex; min-height: 5rem; } .navigation_container ul { display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: space-evenly; } .navigation_container li, .navigation_container a { display: flex; height: 100%; align-items: center; } }

I probably tweaked some margins and padding but can’t remember. I did remove the margins from the p.logo otherwise that pushes the whole header bar down due to collapsing margins.

I set a min height for the navigation container but you have to ensure there is no top or bottom padding on it otherwise the links can’t be full height.

I also removed the positioning from the logo because flex will align it vertically central without needing to be positioned.

Become familiar with the web inspector and you can inspect styles and see what does what and you can also change styles/values in the inspector to see what happens.