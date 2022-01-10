Adding dropdown menu to my existing navigation

Ok, you didn’t really need to change the html at all but just put in your links and destinations. You seem to have removed some of the important classes for the menu to work. You also seem to have removed the js for the menu button that will be used to open the menu on small screens. You could style that menu button to look like a hamburger and it could easily be moved into another position using CSS. You did not need to remove it?

Lets’ try one or two steps at a time (although I would prefer reverting to my working demo) but let’s try and see what can be done with what you have now.

Why did you remove the class called rm-fullmenu? You can see in the CSS that it is used eveyrhwere. It was in place here:

<p class="logo"><a href="#">Nature Travelers</a></p> <ul class="navigation rm-fullmenu" role="menubar">

That needs to be in place or the drop down styles won’t work.

Secondly, and this is a design issue, your verbose text on the top menu is not conducive to a single line top navigation with drop down. It won’t work as a top bar menu as the lines are too long or would need to wrap really awkwardly.

This is your nav at present.

That is ugly and unusable as a dropdown. You would be better of with a more fluid type of navigation rather than a top bar navigation.

I would suggest that you change the menu items to something like this:

That’s instantly better looking and more manageable without losing much information (and of course the sub links will be revealed anyway so why tell people twice).

If you require the more verbose version then a complete change of design would be required. The reason you have a drop down is so that you can show more menu items but if you are going to name half a dozen of them in the top link that seems to defeat the purpose. Think of preferably single named links appropriate for the top menu items contained within much like in my screenshot above.

So for the first steps I would re-instate the toggle menu button code, reinstate the missing rm-fullmenu class and then shorten the links in the top menu.

Once that is done we can progress to the next step

Edit: Just to be clear the reason the menu button is missing because you didn’t add the js to initialise the resposive menu.

responsivemenu.init({ wrapper: document.querySelector(".navigation_container1"), togglecontent: "menu", sticky: 0, // animateduration: 1000, // subanimateduration: 1000, onAfterInit: function () { console.log("after init"); }, onAfterLoad: function () { console.log("after load"); }, onBeforeToggleOpen: function () { console.log("before toggle open"); }, onAfterToggleOpen: function () { console.log("after toggle open"); }, onBeforeToggleClose: function () { console.log("before toggle close"); }, onAfterToggleClose: function () { console.log("after toggle close"); }, onBeforeSubToggleOpen: function () { console.log("before sub toggle open"); }, onAfterSubToggleOpen: function () { console.log("after sub toggle open"); }, onBeforeSubToggleClose: function () { console.log("before sub toggle close"); }, onAfterSubToggleClose: function () { console.log("after sub toggle close"); } });

The console.log statements can be removed and are just in there for testing.

If you looked in your devtools error console it would show an error and tell you that responsive menu is not defined.