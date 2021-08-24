Adding Const defaultPlayerVars =

The videoPlayer code uses a lot of references to videoWrapper, player, iframe, and video.

At minimum it could only be video to set things up, and player from there on out to do everything.

We definitely want to remove videoWrapper though, because the videoPlayer should not need to know anything about that.

The tests can help us to achieve that change in a reliable manner. Instead of videoWrapper, we can use video when initializing a player, and iframe afterwards.

Because this is quite a significant change to the function signature, we can do it slowly and gradually, by first introducing the new variable and when things are working from that, removing the old one.

We can get started by updating the video test and passing in video as the 4th parameter. We will eventually switch around the first and fourth parameters, but we’ll just get things working first with video as the fourth.

video-player.test.js

it("add a player", function () { videoPlayer.addPlayer(videoWrapper, null, null, video); expect(PlayerSpy).to.have.been.called.with(video); });

The tests still pass. We can now add video to the function parameter, and remove the need for the separate video assignment.

video-player.js

function addPlayer(videoWrapper, options = {}, eventHandlers = {}, video) { // const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");

That causes other tests that used videoWrapper to break, so we fix those now.

video-player.test.js

videoPlayer.addPlayer(videoWrapper, options, undefined, video); ... videoPlayer.addPlayer(videoWrapper, {}, eventHandlers, video);

The tests go back to passing. We can now replace videoWrapper with video, and get rid of that end video parameter.

video-player.js

function addPlayer(video, options = {}, eventHandlers = {}) {

video-player.test.js

videoPlayer.addPlayer(video); ... videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, options); ... videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, {}, eventHandlers);

And some things now break. Fortunately we have the tests to tell us when things are working again.

In this case it is where the player is being added to the videoWrapper.

video-player.js

function addPlayer(video, options = {}, eventHandlers = {}) { ... videoWrapper.player = player; }

Instead of doing that, we should just return the player itself and have other code outside of the videoPlayer code update the wrapper.

Now that player is being returned, we have a more reliable way for tests to check the player, so we can ensure that iframe properly exists on there too.

video-player.test.js

it("add a player", function () { const player = videoPlayer.addPlayer(video); expect(PlayerSpy).to.have.been.called.with(video); expect(player.h).to.equal(iframe); });

We can also remove the videoWrapper variable from the tests, as that’s not needed anymore.

describe("addsPlayer", function () { let cache = {}; // let videoWrapper; let video; ... beforeEach(function () { // videoWrapper = document.createElement("div"); video = document.createElement("div"); video.classList.add("video"); // videoWrapper.appendChild(video);

That is the videoPlayer code all updated. We just need to bring the other code that interacts with it up to speed too. In the next post I’ll update addPlayer to match, and we’ll see if the updates work together.