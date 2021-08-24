It’s best to have defaults like that either at the top of the function or the bottom. Either of those places are easier to find than somewhere in the middle of it.
That comment about settings having changed means that there’s an opportunity to improve the code. What if there was a function that we could give settings to, and it split out the options and playerVars for us? Then we wouldn’t need to be concerned with such issues.
function separateOptions(settings) {
const options = {
playerVars: {}
};
const optionParams = ["width", "height", "videoid", "host"];
Object.entries(settings).forEach(function separate([param, value]) {
if (optionParams.includes(param)) {
options[param] = value;
} else {
options.playerVars[param] = value;
}
});
return options;
}
We can then get the options and playerVars separated, and combine them with the defaults:
function createPlayerOptions(settings) {
const options = separateOptions(settings);
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaults, options);
playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign(
{},
defaults.playerVars,
options.playerVars
);
return playerOptions;
}
That updated code is a lot easier to understand now. https://jsfiddle.net/quabrytc/1/
To help simplify things I’ve moved the code out to local files, with a different file for each section of code. I now have the following script files:
- spinner.js
- manage-cover.js
- video-player.js
- add-player.js
- add-players.js
Separating them like that helps to reveal some structural issues. For example:
- manage-cover - undeclared videoPlayer
- video-player - undeclared YT
- add-player - undeclared videoPlayer and manageCover
- add-players - undeclared videoPlayer, spinner, and addPlayer
Some of them are best resolved by declaring a global variable at the top of the code, but that’s a last resort. Usually it’s better to find ways to give the desired information instead.
The video-player code is the only one that expects YT. That’s also because when it loads player_api that script creates YT. The approved way according to JSLint is to define a variable:
let YT = undefined;
But, the player_api code refuses to run when it finds that YT already exists, even if it’s undefined, saying:
Uncaught SyntaxError: Identifier 'YT' has already been declared
So, a JSLint directive to expect YT as a global variable is required there instead.
/*global YT */
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
The other issues are ones that I’ll plug away at in due course.
The manageCover code currently uses videoPlayer. The manageCover code also searched for the videoWrapper. Both of those are much more than the manageCover code ever should know about.
We can use an afterClickCallback function that’s called from the end of the coverClickHandler. The afterClickCallback can be setup from the init code.
manage-cover.js
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
const config = {
afterClickCallback: null
};
...
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
...
config.afterClickCallback(cover);
}
...
function init(cover, afterClickCallback) {
config.afterClickCallback = afterClickCallback;
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}
We can then pass additional things as that callback to do things with videoPlayer, from the addPlayer code.
add-player.js
function afterReadyWrapper(cover, afterPlayerReady) {
function showVideo(cover) {
const videoWrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
manageCover.show(videoWrapper);
videoPlayer.play(videoWrapper);
}
return function playerReadyCallback() {
manageCover.init(cover, showVideo);
cover.dispatchEvent(afterPlayerReady);
};
}
That clears up the manageCover code, but reveals a new issue. It’s not appropriate to call manageCover.show when dealing with the video. We don’t want to duplicate show and hide on different sets of code either. Instead, show and hide should be available to everything that wants to use it. We can move that into a utils object instead.
utils.js
const utils = (function makeUtils() {
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
return {
hide,
show
};
}());
That way, both manageCover and addPlayer can use show and hide from the same place:
manage-cover.js
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
utils.hide(cover);
config.afterClickCallback(cover);
}
add-player.js
function showVideo(cover) {
const videoWrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
utils.show(videoWrapper);
videoPlayer.play(videoWrapper);
}
The code at https://jsitor.com/1xqkXKIrsv has as usual been updated.
That just leaves the add-player and add-players code to be worked on.
The addPlayer code has a lot of interaction with videoPlayer, so adding that as a global makes good sense.
add-player.js
/*global utils videoPlayer */
const addPlayer = (function makeAddPlayer() {
There are two other things that are referenced though, one being YT and the other being manageCover.
YT is only accessed to get the numeric value of the playing and ended player state. Even though it is possible to not access YT and just put in the appropriate values, and those values aren’t likely to change, but it is more reliable to make use of the PlayerState information that is already there, and it is also appropriate for the addPlaer code to access the PlayerState information. Due to that, adding YT to the list of globals makes good sense.
add-player.js
/*global utils videoPlayer YT */
const addPlayer = (function makeAddPlayer() {
With manageCover though, that’s used when the player is ready.
return function playerReadyCallback() {
manageCover.init(cover, showVideo);
cover.dispatchEvent(afterPlayerReady);
};
In this case it’s quite inappropriate for the addPlayer code to know anything about manageCover. We should remove that and put it into the afterPlayerReady event instead.
To achieve that we can adjust the afterPlayerReady code to be a function instead, and we want to have cover available, so we need to check evt to find out how we can get cover.
add-players.js
addPlayer.init({
afterAddPlayer: toggleSpinner,
afterPlayerReady: function (evt) {
toggleSpinner();
console.log(evt);
}
});
Because we are wanting different cover information on the event, we shouldn’t define the event types immediately up front.
add-player.js
// const events = {
// afterAddPlayer: new Event("afterAddPlayer"),
// afterPlayerReady: new Event("afterPlayerReady")
// };
const events = {};
We can define those events in the addEvents function instead.
function addEvents(cover) {
events.afterAddPlayer = new Event("afterAddPlayer");
events.afterPlayerReady = new Event("afterPlayerReady");
cover.addEventListener("afterAddPlayer", config.afterAddPlayer);
cover.addEventListener("afterPlayerReady", config.afterPlayerReady);
}
Adding the cover information to the events is now easy to achieve, by using CustomEvent instead.
function addEvents(cover) {
events.afterAddPlayer = new Event("afterAddPlayer");
events.afterPlayerReady = new CustomEvent("afterPlayerReady", {
detail: {cover}
});
cover.addEventListener("afterAddPlayer", config.afterAddPlayer);
cover.addEventListener("afterPlayerReady", config.afterPlayerReady);
}
With a custom event, all the custom stuff must be accessed via the detail property.
The addPlayers code can now access the cover information.
addPlayer.init({
afterAddPlayer: toggleSpinner,
afterPlayerReady: function (evt) {
toggleSpinner(evt);
console.log({cover: evt.detail});
}
});
So we can now move the manageCover code out of addPlayer, and in to addPlayers instead.
add-player.js
function afterReadyWrapper(cover, afterPlayerReady) {
return function playerReadyCallback() {
cover.dispatchEvent(afterPlayerReady);
};
}
add-players.js
function showVideo(cover) {
const videoWrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
utils.show(videoWrapper);
videoPlayer.play(videoWrapper);
}
addPlayer.init({
afterAddPlayer: toggleSpinner,
afterPlayerReady: function (evt) {
const cover = evt.detail.cover;
toggleSpinner(evt);
manageCover.init(cover, showVideo);
}
});
Lastly because it is a CustomEvent being used, we should add that to the list of globals too.
add-player.js
/*global utils videoPlayer YT CustomEvent */
const addPlayer = (function makeAddPlayer() {
And that is the addPlayer code more appropriately structured. The code at https://jsitor.com/1xqkXKIrsv has been updated, and there is only the addPlayers code that’s left to investigate.
The addPlayers code is the last set of code to be investigated. It has a whole lot of things that it uses, including utils, spinner, manageCover, videoPlayer, and addPlayer.
The addPlayers code connects a lot of things together so it’s appropriate for it to reference a lot of things. However, that utils one doesn’t need to be there. It’s more appropriate for the videoPlayer code to take responsibility for showing the player instead.
video-player.js
function show(videoWrapper) {
utils.show(videoWrapper);
}
add-players.js
function showVideo(cover) {
const videoWrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
videoPlayer.show(videoWrapper);
videoPlayer.play(videoWrapper);
}
...
return {
...
show
};
The videoPlayer references in the addPlayers code are all suitable too, as the addPlayers code defines default settings for the players, and plays them the when the cover is clicked. Because of that it’s also appropriate for the addPlayers code to reference manageCover.
For the sake of consistency though, because the afterPlayerReady code is a function, I’ll also make the afterAddPlayer code a function too.
addPlayer.init({
afterAddPlayer: function (evt) {
toggleSpinner(evt);
},
afterPlayerReady: function (evt) {
toggleSpinner(evt);
const cover = evt.detail.cover;
manageCover.init(cover, showVideo);
}
});
The code at https://jsitor.com/1xqkXKIrsv has been updated, and now that the number of interactions between code has been reduced, it will be easier to make further progress with putting together tests for the code.
Does the spinner have to be in the code?
Would it make sense to remove it, or no?
or maybe it is good to keep in as a way of letting you know when they are done loading.
The spinner provides a valuable service, and that is to explain to people using the page that they aren’t allowed to click the cover until the video player has loaded.
Loading the video always costs time. That time can either occur before the click, or after the click, but it must occur. Doing it before the click results in less annoyance for the person using the page then when it happens afterwards.
With the tests, the utils code is easy to put some tests together for.
utils.test.js
/*global utils beforeEach describe it expect */
describe("Utils", function () {
let div;
beforeEach(function () {
div = document.createElement("div");
});
describe("show", function () {
beforeEach(function () {
div.classList.add("hide");
});
it("can show a hidden element", function () {
utils.show(div);
expect(div.classList.contains("hide")).to.equal(false);
});
});
describe("hide", function () {
beforeEach(function () {
div.classList.remove("hide");
});
it("can hide an element", function () {
utils.hide(div);
expect(div.classList.contains("hide")).to.equal(true);
});
});
});
Usually tests are performed using the command line and an environment like Node. Because most of these tests are going to be browser based, I’m going to do some standalone testing on a separate page, where I have a separate test page for each module, one called utils-test.html, one called spinner-test.html, one called manage-cover-test.html and so on, as well as a separate all-tests.html page that combines them all together.
The spinner-test.html page is also easy to setup using the already existing spinner.test.js code from earlier on. Next up is the manageCover tests.
The manageCover code now only has a single method that’s used, called init.
When testing that, we can check that init works in two different situations, one where cover is provided by itself with no callback, and also where cover is provided with a callback.
With the callback, that is where the chai-spies library becomes useful. We can use it to easily check that the callback was called.
manage-cover.js
/*global manageCover chai beforeEach describe it expect */
describe("Manage cover", function () {
let documentFragment;
let cover;
let wrapper;
beforeEach(function () {
cover = document.createElement("div");
wrapper = document.createElement("div");
documentFragment = document.createDocumentFragment();
documentFragment.appendChild(cover);
documentFragment.appendChild(wrapper);
});
it("inits a cover", function () {
manageCover.init(cover);
expect(cover.classList.contains("hide")).to.equal(false);
cover.click();
expect(cover.classList.contains("hide")).to.equal(true);
});
it("inits a cover with a click callback", function () {
const clickCallback = function () {
return;
};
const clickCallbackSpy = chai.spy(clickCallback);
manageCover.init(cover, clickCallbackSpy);
cover.click();
expect(clickCallbackSpy).to.have.been.called();
});
There is trouble though when no callback is used. Looking at the manageCover code, that could do with a minor overhaul to properly support events.
When we init manageCover we can pass the event handlers to an addEvents function. Using an eventHandlers object can be more useful for that, so we should update the test to define what we expect to occur.
manage-cover.test.js
manageCover.init(cover, {
afterClickCover: clickCallbackSpy
});
We can now update the manageCover code so that it accepts eventHandlers, and does something useful with them.
manage-cover.js
function init(cover, eventHandlers = {}) {
initEvents(eventHandlers);
...
}
In that initEvents function we can create our own events and store aside their handlers:
manage-cover.js
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
const events = {};
const config = {};
...
function initEvents(eventHandlers) {
events.afterClickCover = new Event("afterClickCover");
config.afterClickCover = eventHandlers.afterClickCover;
}
And then to connect things together, we can add the event listener and dispatch it at the right time.
manage-cover.js
function clickCoverHandler(evt) {
...
cover.dispatchEvent(events.afterClickCover);
}
function init(cover, eventHandlers) {
...
cover.addEventListener("afterClickCover", config.afterClickCover);
}
That is the three-step process that’s usually used when defining any events.
We just need to update the manageCover code so that it uses an object for the event handler, letting us more clearly see which type of event it will be used for.
manage-cover.js
function afterClickCallback(evt) {
...
}
...
afterPlayerReady: function (evt) {
...
manageCover.init(cover, {
afterClickCover: clickCallback
});
}
That causes the manage-cover test page to pass the test, telling us that the manageCover code is ready to be used.
We just need to update addPlayers to use the afterClickCover property:
add-players.js
afterPlayerReady: function (evt) {
...
manageCover.init(cover, {
afterClickCover: afterClickCallback
});
}
And all is good. There are still other things that manageCover does that should be tested, but the code at https://jsitor.com/1xqkXKIrsv has been updated and I’ll come back to further tests on manageCover shortly.
The other thing that manageCover does is to hide the cover when it’s clicked.
Currently we are testing that at the same time as init. We really should separate those. First we check that init can occur without throwing any errors:
it("inits a cover", function () {
expect(function testInit() {
manageCover.init(cover);
}).to.not.throw();
});
And then later on we can check that the cover gets hidden when clicked.
it("hides the cover when clicked", function () {
manageCover.init(cover);
cover.click();
expect(cover.classList.contains("hide")).to.equal(true);
});
Test one thing at a time, as that makes it easier later on to get information when things break.
The manageCover code now has all of its tests updated at https://jsitor.com/1xqkXKIrsv, and it looks like videoPlayer code is the next lot to test.
I’ve been putting off testing videoPlayer because it’s a large amount of code, which also means a large number of tests. I’ve been reorganizing things though so that it’s easier to test, and with the local separation of the code that I’ve been doing, I can make good use of browser tools too such as Coverage to ensure that I’m testing as much as I reasonably can about the code.
There are many impediments to testing the videoPlayer code, but we can chip away at them one at a time.
First of all the testing code can be run both after the player_api code has already been loaded, and when it hasn’t been loaded at all. We can use a playerAPILoaded boolean to easily figure that out.
video-player.test.js
describe("videoPlayer", function () {
let hasPlayerAPI = false;
beforeEach(function () {
const scripts = Array.from(document.querySelectorAll("script"));
scripts.find(function (script) {
hasPlayerAPI = script.src.includes("player_api");
});
});
That means we can now do a separate test when the player API hasn’t yet been loaded:
describe("init", function () {
if (hasPlayerAPI === false) {
it("can init", function () {
videoPlayer.init();
});
}
But before expecting anything useful from it, we need to fix an issue when there’s no callback.
video-player.js:23 Uncaught TypeError: config.onIframeReady is not a function
Let’s tidy up the videoPlayer events using what we learned from the manageCover code.
function init(callback, initConfig) {
initEvents(callback, initConfig);
loadIframeScript();
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
}
The initEvents function is where we setup the events and the handlers for them.
function initEvents(callback, initConfig = {}) {
events.afterPlayerReady = new Event("afterPlayerReady");
events.afterPlayerStateChange = new Event("afterPlayerStateChange");
config.onIframeReady = callback;
config.afterPlayerReady = initConfig.afterPlayerReady;
config.afterPlayerStateChange = initConfig.afterPlayerStateChange;
}
We can then add onIframeReady to an available element. As no other elements can be guaranteed to exist, we can use document here.
function init(callback, initConfig) {
...
document.addEventListener("onIframeReady", events.onIframeReady);
}
And in the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function, we can dispatch that event.
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
document.dispatchEvent(events.onIframeReady);
}
That way it keeps working even if no handler has been given.
The code at https://jsitor.com/1xqkXKIrsv has been updated, and the testing continues.
None of the videos open when clicked on.
Another test is required now to ensure that the callback code gets run.
We can use a spy to help us test that.
describe("init", function () {
if (hasPlayerAPI === false) {
it("can init", function () {
const callback = function () {
return;
};
let callbackSpy = chai.spy(callback);
videoPlayer.init(callbackSpy);
expect(callbackSpy).to.have.been.called();
});
}
Currently that test fails, so let’s update the code so that it passes.
Looking at the initEvents function I notice that event for onIframeReady hasn’t been defined. I should rename that to be afterIframeReady to be consistent with our naming scheme.
function initEvents(callback, initConfig) {
events.afterIframeReady = new Event("afterIframeReady");
...
config.afterIframeReady = callback;
...
}
The onYouTubeIframeAPIReady event that gets called when the iframe API loads, is where the after event is dispatched:
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
document.dispatchEvent(events.afterIframeReady);
}
And, the init function is where we tell the event listener which code to run:
function init(callback, initConfig = {}) {
initEvents(callback, initConfig);
...
document.addEventListener("afterIframeReady", config.afterIframeReady);
}
The test still says that the spy hasn’t been called, and that’s because the test itself runs before the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady event is called. We can move the expect statement into the callback itself to deal with that.
it("can init", function () {
const callback = function () {
expect(callbackSpy).to.have.been.called();
};
callbackSpy = chai.spy(callback);
videoPlayer.init(callbackSpy);
});
The tests now work, the separate page that I have now works, and the updated code at https://jsitor.com/1xqkXKIrsv also works too.
But, it’s not just about having code work. Tests are there to ensure that you have feedback about what the code does, so that you can get early and specific feedback when things go wrong. In light of that, the work on more videoPlayer tests continues.
There isn’t much else to test in regard to init, so now we move on to other things that happen after init.
The stand-alone tests don’t have player_api already loaded, so we need to check for that and carry on the tests when it exists. We can’t use the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady event. That only works with the standalone test, but does nothing when the player_api is already loaded.
Instead, we can use setInterval to check for YT.loaded, which is set to 1 when it’s loaded. We can wait until then, and then trigger the rest of the tests that use the API.
describe("after init", function () {
before(function (done) {
const timer = setInterval(function () {
if (window.YT && window.YT.loaded) {
clearInterval(timer);
done();
}
}, 200);
});
});
What else about initializing videoPlayer needs checking? Well it makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available, so we should check that exists.
it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function () {
expect(window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).to.not.equal(undefined);
});
There isn’t much else to do with initing videoPlayer that needs to be checked.
Checking the Coverage tab in my browser tools, I see that most of the videoPlayer code still remains untested. That’s a good thing a this stage because we haven’t done much testing of the videoPlayer code, and it helps to give us direction. The next videoPlayer tests that I add can help to improve on that.
The methods of videoPlayer (in the order that we can check them) are init, addPlayer, setDefaults, players, show getOptions, play.
When it comes to adding a player, I don’t want to have to rely on YT. There’s no guarantee that it will be loaded before the testing code runs, but more importantly, we are not testing the YT code. As such it’s important for us to simulate what YT does when testing, so that the tests aren’t slowed down by what the real one does.
The addPlayer method takes three parameters:
function addPlayer(videoWrapper, settings = {}, eventHandlers = {}) {
When testing it’s helpful to test failing conditions first, to put off reaching for the prize until everything else around it has been checked. As such, we should start with testing when no videoWrapper is given.
I can expect addPlayer to throw an error when it has no videoWrapper. I don’t care about which type of error it is, I just want to confirm that it does throw an error.
it("needs an element as the videoWrapper", function () {
expect(function () {
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
}).to.throw();
});
That’s what happens with no parameter. We should also check what happens when it’s given an element that isn’t a suitable videoWrapper. It throws an error because it can’t find a .video element.
it("needs a .video child", function () {
const div = document.createElement("div");
expect(function () {
videoPlayer.addPlayer(div);
}).to.throw();
});
Let’s try again and give it a .video child.
it("add a player", function () {
const videoWrapper = document.createElement("div");
const video = document.createElement("div");
video.classList.add("video");
videoWrapper.appendChild(video);
videoPlayer.addPlayer(videoWrapper);
});
We are now given a YT doesn’t exist error. That’s good, for we can simulate what is needed from the YT object. By following the list of errors, we build up a Player method that looks like this:
const iframe = document.createElement("div");
window.YT = {
Player: function () {
return {
h: iframe
};
}
};
The objective here is to build up only the minimal required to get things working. Attempting to replicate the behaviour of the youtube iframe API is completely unacceptable. We are not testing that API, but our own code instead.
The last part of this test is how do we check that things went well? We can know that by checking if the YT.Player method was called. We can use chai.spy to spy on that, and check that it was called with the video.
function Player() {
return {
h: iframe
};
}
const PlayerSpy = chai.spy(Player);
window.YT = {
Player: PlayerSpy
};
videoPlayer.addPlayer(videoWrapper);
expect(PlayerSpy).to.have.been.called.with(video);
That’s a lot of stuff in the test. We can move most of it out to a beforeEach function, so that the test only contains a minimum of what is required.
let videoWrapper;
let video;
let PlayerSpy;
beforeEach(function () {
videoWrapper = document.createElement("div");
video = document.createElement("div");
video.classList.add("video");
videoWrapper.appendChild(video);
const iframe = document.createElement("div");
function Player() {
return {
h: iframe
};
}
PlayerSpy = chai.spy(Player);
window.YT = {
Player: PlayerSpy
};
});
...
it("add a player", function () {
videoPlayer.addPlayer(videoWrapper);
expect(PlayerSpy).to.have.been.called.with(video);
});
And lastly, so that we don’t interfere with YT when the test runs on an already running page, we’ll cache aside the real YT and restore it afterwards.
describe("addsPlayer", function () {
let cache = {};
...
before(function () {
cache.YT = window.YT;
});
...
after(function () {
window.YT = cache.YT;
});
...
});
Now that we’ve tested what happens with one of the parameters, next up is to test what things change with the other parameters.
The addPlayer method also has a settings parameter:
function addPlayer(videoWrapper, settings = {}, eventHandlers = {}) {
As usual when testing we should find out what happens when it has bad values. In this case, bad values are ones not used by the player options, and good values are used by player options, or by playerVars.
It expects an object so what happens when it’s given a string?
it("ignores a string when it should be an object", function () {
const settings = "bad string parameter";
videoPlayer.addPlayer(videoWrapper, settings);
});
Nothing seems to happen at all. It just ignores it. That’s no good, but I don’t want to have to check that every object is an object in the code. Instead, we’ve made it clear from the
settings = {} parameter that we expect it to be an object.
What happens when we have a bad property on the object?
it("...", function () {
const settings = {
badProp: "bad property"
};
videoPlayer.addPlayer(videoWrapper, settings);
});
We can make the iframe available so that we can access the player.
describe("addsPlayer", function () {
...
let iframe;
...
beforeEach(function () {
...
iframe = document.createElement("div");
...
});
...
it("...", function () {
const settings = {
badProp: "bad property"
};
videoPlayer.addPlayer(videoWrapper, settings);
const player = iframe.player;
const playerOptions = videoPlayer.getOptions(player);
console.log(playerOptions);
});
But, we cannot yet get the playerOptions from it. We need to improve our fake player so that it also puts the options where they are expected.
function fakePlayer(ignore, playerOptions) {
return {
h: iframe,
i: {
j: playerOptions
}
};
}
PlayerSpy = chai.spy(fakePlayer);
On doing that, we find that the bad property ends up in playerVars.
it("shouldn't add a bad property to playerOptions" function () {
const settings = {
badProp: "bad property"
};
videoPlayer.addPlayer(videoWrapper, settings);
const player = iframe.player;
const playerOptions = videoPlayer.getOptions(player);
console.log(playerOptions.playerVars);
expect(playerOptions.playerVars.badProp).to.equal(undefined);
});
Effectively playerVars becomes a dumping ground, and that is something to be avoided. Now that we have a failing test, we can go and update videoPlayer so that it properly takes care of this one situation, while also keeping all of the other tests passing as well.
In the separateOptions code we are properly separating out the option parameters, but everything else is just being dumped in as playerVars. Youtube gives us a full list of playerVars
supported parameters, so we should use that list to filter for things as well.
Here’s an updated separateOptions function that more properly does its job.
function separateOptions(settings) {
const options = {
playerVars: {}
};
const optionParams = ["width", "height", "videoid", "host"];
const playerVarsParams = [
"autoplay",
"cc_lang_pref",
"cc_load_policy",
"color",
"controls",
"disablekb",
"enablejsapi",
"end",
"fs",
"hl",
"iv_load_policy",
"list",
"listType",
"loop",
"modestbranding",
"origin",
"playlist",
"playsinline",
"rel",
"start",
"widget_referer"
];
Object.entries(optionParams).forEach(function separate(paramName) {
if (settings.hasOwnProperty(paramName)) {
options[paramName] = settings[paramName];
}
});
Object.entries(playerVarsParams).forEach(function separate(paramName) {
if (settings.hasOwnProperty(paramName)) {
options.playerVars[paramName] = settings[paramName];
}
});
return options;
}
We can now add a few good properties to check that they get through:
it("should update playerOptions parameters", function () {
const settings = {
start: 4,
videoid: "9phZWySNsXY"
};
videoPlayer.addPlayer(videoWrapper, settings);
const player = iframe.player;
const playerOptions = videoPlayer.getOptions(player);
expect(playerOptions.videoid).to.equal(settings.videoid);
expect(playerOptions.playerVars.start).to.equal(settings.start);
});
Hmm, that doesn’t pass. It should pass. Let’s check what happens in the separateOptions code.
Oh, a simple mistake was made. We don’t need t use Object.entries anymore, and can just loop over the array instead.
optionParams.forEach(function match(param) {
if (settings.hasOwnProperty(param)) {
options[param] = settings[param];
}
});
playerVarsParams.forEach(function match(param) {
if (settings.hasOwnProperty(param)) {
options.playerVars[param] = settings[param];
}
});
The test now works, so while it is working I can refactor that separateOptions function to make further improvements to it as I wish.
I can remove the options object that’s defined at the start of the code.
const options = {
playerVars: {}
};
Instead, I’ll just create it when looping through the arrays, using filter and reduce.
const options = optionParams.filter(function match(param) {
return settings.hasOwnProperty(param);
}).reduce(function fillParam(options, param) {
options[param] = settings[param];
return options;
}, {});
options.playerVars = playerVarsParams.filter(function match(param) {
return settings.hasOwnProperty(param);
}).reduce(function fillParam(playerVars, param) {
playerVars[param] = settings[param];
return playerVars;
}, {});
Can I make that less complex by extracting out the functions? Sure can.
function matchParam(param) {
return settings.hasOwnProperty(param);
}
function fillParam(obj, param) {
obj[param] = settings[param];
return obj;
}
function filterParams(params) {
return params.filter(matchParam).reduce(fillParam, {});
}
const options = filterParams(optionParams);
options.playerVars = filterParams(playerVarsParams);
That seems to be the addPlayer settings all tested and improved. I do have a question in regard to it though. Should the addPlayer code have to deal with our custom mashing together of options and playerVars? I’ll try to answer that one next.
As the task of the videoPlayer code is to do everything properly according to the youtube iframe API, it doesn’t make sense for it to have to deal with separating out our custom settings object. Fortunately we can move that problem back to the addPlayer code.
We can achieve that with a gradual set of changes. First, we tell our tests about the new structure that we require from the videoPlayer code.
video-player.test.js
it("should update playerOptions parameters", function () {
const options = {
playerVars: {
start: 4
},
videoid: "9phZWySNsXY"
};
videoPlayer.addPlayer(videoWrapper, options);
const player = iframe.player;
const playerOptions = videoPlayer.getOptions(player);
expect(playerOptions.videoid).to.equal(options.videoid);
const start = playerOptions.playerVars.start;
expect(start).to.equal(options.playerVars.start);
});
That causes the test to fail, so we update videoPlayer to make the test pass. That change is just to have playerOptions properly in the function signature as a parameter, and not use createPlayerOptions
video-player.js
function addPlayer(videoWrapper, playerOptions = {}, eventHandlers = {}) {
const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");
const player = createPlayer(video, playerOptions, eventHandlers);
videoWrapper.player = player;
}
That all works, except for a test about adding a bad property. Because the youtube API ignores bad properties, and removal of bad properties is now going to be done by the addPlayer code instead, we can move that code to the tests for addPlayer.
The addPlayer test requires some setup, so I’ve made that nice and clear by moving that setup into an addTestCoverAndWrapper function.
add-player.test.js
describe("addPlayer", function () {
describe("add", function () {
let coverSelector;
let videoWrapper;
let addPlayerSpy;
function addTestCoverAndWrapper() {
const parent = document.createElement("div");
parent.classList.add("testparent");
const testCover = document.createElement("div");
testCover.classList.add("testcover");
coverSelector = ".testcover";
videoWrapper = document.createElement("div");
parent.appendChild(testCover);
parent.appendChild(videoWrapper);
document.body.appendChild(parent);
}
beforeEach(function () {
addTestCoverAndWrapper();
const addPlayer = function () {
return;
};
addPlayerSpy = chai.spy(addPlayer);
window.videoPlayer = {
addPlayer: addPlayerSpy
};
});
afterEach(function () {
document.querySelector(".testparent").remove();
});
it("shouldn't add a bad property to playerOptions", function () {
const settings = {
badProp: "bad property"
};
addPlayer.add(coverSelector, settings);
expect(addPlayerSpy).to.have.been.called.with(
videoWrapper,
{
playerVars: {}
}
);
});
});
});
The test currently fails because addPlayer is not yet removing the bad properties. We can copy that separateOptions function out of videoPlayer, and put it in addPlayer instead.
add-player.js
function addEvents(cover) {
...
}
function separateOptions(settings) {
...
}
function afterReadyWrapper(cover, afterPlayerReady) {
...
}
We can now tell the addPlayer code to use that, and everything there should be all good.
add-player.js
function add(coverSelector, settings = {}) {
...
const playerOptions = separateOptions(settings);
...
videoPlayer.addPlayer(videoWrapper, playerOptions, {
...
});
The test works. We still need to test though that combined settings get properly separated out. That should be easy to test now.
add-player.test.js
it("separates settings for playerOptions and playerVars", function () {
const settings = {
start: 4,
videoid: "9phZWySNsXY"
};
addPlayer.add(coverSelector, settings);
expect(addPlayerSpy).to.have.been.called.with(
videoWrapper,
{
playerVars: {
start: settings.start
},
videoid: settings.videoid
}
);
});
That is all confirmed to be working fine.
The last thing that needs to be done is to clean up the videoPlayer code, to remove the use of separateOptions. There, we can remove the separateOptions function and rename settings so that it’s clear that we are sing the options to get a new playerOptions that combines the default options with the options we’ve provided.
video-player.js
function createPlayerOptions(options) {
const defaultOptions = {
height: 207,
width: 277
};
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, options);
playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, playerOptions.playerVars);
return playerOptions;
}
function addPlayer(videoWrapper, options = {}, eventHandlers = {}) {
const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");
const playerOptions = createPlayerOptions(options);
const player = createPlayer(video, playerOptions, eventHandlers);
videoWrapper.player = player;
}
The videoPlayer code now behaves more properly, and the addPlayer code helps to clean up the combination of playerOptions and playerVars.
After that temporary diversion with addPlayer, we head back to carry on with the videoPlayer tests, this time in regard to events.
With the videoPlayer handlers, here’s the videoPlayer function properties:
video-player.js
function addPlayer(videoWrapper, options = {}, eventHandlers = {}) {
In the addEvents function we can see that it’s both the afterPlayerReady and afterPlayerStateChange events that we can use. Let’s start with afterPlayerReady.
video-player.test.js
it("supports the afterPlayerReady event", function () {
const options = {};
const afterPlayerReady = function () {
return;
};
const afterPlayerReadySpy = chai.spy(afterPlayerReady);
const eventHandlers = {
afterPlayerReady: afterPlayerReadySpy
};
videoPlayer.addPlayer(videoWrapper, options, eventHandlers);
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).to.have.been.called();
});
That doesn’t yet work, because our fake player needs to trigger the onReady event. When we do that we can move the afterPlayerReadySpy into the beforeEach function too.
video-player.test.js
let afterPlayerReadySpy;
...
beforeEach(function () {
...
function fakePlayer(ignore, playerOptions) {
playerOptions.events.onReady();
return {
...
};
}
...
const afterPlayerReady = function () {
return;
};
afterPlayerReadySpy = chai.spy(afterPlayerReady);
});
The test is now simpler than before.
video-player.test.js
it("supports the afterPlayerReady event", function () {
const eventHandlers = {
afterPlayerReady: afterPlayerReadySpy
};
videoPlayer.addPlayer(videoWrapper, {}, eventHandlers);
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).to.have.been.called();
});
Problems still exist from this test, because the onReady code expects things that aren’t yet being done. We can get the playerOptions from the player to the event target and use that.
it("supports the afterPlayerReady event", function () {
const eventHandlers = {
afterPlayerReady: afterPlayerReadySpy
};
videoPlayer.addPlayer(videoWrapper, {}, eventHandlers);
const playerOptions = videoPlayer.getOptions(iframe.player);
playerOptions.events.onReady({
target: iframe.player
});
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).to.have.been.called();
});
We now find that some method expected to exist on the player are being called, so we should add stub versions of those:
video-player.test.js
const player = {
h: iframe,
i: {
j: playerOptions
},
pauseVideo: function () {
return;
},
playVideoAt: function () {
return;
},
setShuffle: function () {
return;
},
setVolume: function () {
return;
}
};
And everything now works. We can do something similar now to check the afterPlayerStateChange event too.
We add a spy for afterPlayerStateChange:
let afterPlayerReadySpy;
let afterPlayerStateChangeSpy;
...
beforeEach(function () {
...
const afterPlayerStateChange = function () {
return;
};
afterPlayerStateChangeSpy = chai.spy(afterPlayerStateChange);
});
And that’s all working well.
I am left puzzled though about why the videoPlayer code uses videoWrapper instead of just the video. Looking through the code I see function parameters of videoWrapper, player, iframe, and video.
Next up I’ll see if there’s a way to make that more consistent.