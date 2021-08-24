Adding Const defaultPlayerVars =

As the task of the videoPlayer code is to do everything properly according to the youtube iframe API, it doesn’t make sense for it to have to deal with separating out our custom settings object. Fortunately we can move that problem back to the addPlayer code.

We can achieve that with a gradual set of changes. First, we tell our tests about the new structure that we require from the videoPlayer code.

video-player.test.js

it("should update playerOptions parameters", function () { const options = { playerVars: { start: 4 }, videoid: "9phZWySNsXY" }; videoPlayer.addPlayer(videoWrapper, options); const player = iframe.player; const playerOptions = videoPlayer.getOptions(player); expect(playerOptions.videoid).to.equal(options.videoid); const start = playerOptions.playerVars.start; expect(start).to.equal(options.playerVars.start); });

That causes the test to fail, so we update videoPlayer to make the test pass. That change is just to have playerOptions properly in the function signature as a parameter, and not use createPlayerOptions

video-player.js

function addPlayer(videoWrapper, playerOptions = {}, eventHandlers = {}) { const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video"); const player = createPlayer(video, playerOptions, eventHandlers); videoWrapper.player = player; }

That all works, except for a test about adding a bad property. Because the youtube API ignores bad properties, and removal of bad properties is now going to be done by the addPlayer code instead, we can move that code to the tests for addPlayer.

The addPlayer test requires some setup, so I’ve made that nice and clear by moving that setup into an addTestCoverAndWrapper function.

add-player.test.js

describe("addPlayer", function () { describe("add", function () { let coverSelector; let videoWrapper; let addPlayerSpy; function addTestCoverAndWrapper() { const parent = document.createElement("div"); parent.classList.add("testparent"); const testCover = document.createElement("div"); testCover.classList.add("testcover"); coverSelector = ".testcover"; videoWrapper = document.createElement("div"); parent.appendChild(testCover); parent.appendChild(videoWrapper); document.body.appendChild(parent); } beforeEach(function () { addTestCoverAndWrapper(); const addPlayer = function () { return; }; addPlayerSpy = chai.spy(addPlayer); window.videoPlayer = { addPlayer: addPlayerSpy }; }); afterEach(function () { document.querySelector(".testparent").remove(); }); it("shouldn't add a bad property to playerOptions", function () { const settings = { badProp: "bad property" }; addPlayer.add(coverSelector, settings); expect(addPlayerSpy).to.have.been.called.with( videoWrapper, { playerVars: {} } ); }); }); });

The test currently fails because addPlayer is not yet removing the bad properties. We can copy that separateOptions function out of videoPlayer, and put it in addPlayer instead.

add-player.js

function addEvents(cover) { ... } function separateOptions(settings) { ... } function afterReadyWrapper(cover, afterPlayerReady) { ... }

We can now tell the addPlayer code to use that, and everything there should be all good.

add-player.js

function add(coverSelector, settings = {}) { ... const playerOptions = separateOptions(settings); ... videoPlayer.addPlayer(videoWrapper, playerOptions, { ... });

The test works. We still need to test though that combined settings get properly separated out. That should be easy to test now.

add-player.test.js

it("separates settings for playerOptions and playerVars", function () { const settings = { start: 4, videoid: "9phZWySNsXY" }; addPlayer.add(coverSelector, settings); expect(addPlayerSpy).to.have.been.called.with( videoWrapper, { playerVars: { start: settings.start }, videoid: settings.videoid } ); });

That is all confirmed to be working fine.

The last thing that needs to be done is to clean up the videoPlayer code, to remove the use of separateOptions. There, we can remove the separateOptions function and rename settings so that it’s clear that we are sing the options to get a new playerOptions that combines the default options with the options we’ve provided.

video-player.js

function createPlayerOptions(options) { const defaultOptions = { height: 207, width: 277 }; const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, options); playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, playerOptions.playerVars); return playerOptions; } function addPlayer(videoWrapper, options = {}, eventHandlers = {}) { const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video"); const playerOptions = createPlayerOptions(options); const player = createPlayer(video, playerOptions, eventHandlers); videoWrapper.player = player; }

The videoPlayer code now behaves more properly, and the addPlayer code helps to clean up the combination of playerOptions and playerVars.

After that temporary diversion with addPlayer, we head back to carry on with the videoPlayer tests, this time in regard to events.