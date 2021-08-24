Adding Const defaultPlayerVars =

The methods of videoPlayer (in the order that we can check them) are init, addPlayer, setDefaults, players, show getOptions, play.

When it comes to adding a player, I don’t want to have to rely on YT. There’s no guarantee that it will be loaded before the testing code runs, but more importantly, we are not testing the YT code. As such it’s important for us to simulate what YT does when testing, so that the tests aren’t slowed down by what the real one does.

The addPlayer method takes three parameters:

function addPlayer(videoWrapper, settings = {}, eventHandlers = {}) {

When testing it’s helpful to test failing conditions first, to put off reaching for the prize until everything else around it has been checked. As such, we should start with testing when no videoWrapper is given.

I can expect addPlayer to throw an error when it has no videoWrapper. I don’t care about which type of error it is, I just want to confirm that it does throw an error.

it("needs an element as the videoWrapper", function () { expect(function () { videoPlayer.addPlayer(); }).to.throw(); });

That’s what happens with no parameter. We should also check what happens when it’s given an element that isn’t a suitable videoWrapper. It throws an error because it can’t find a .video element.

it("needs a .video child", function () { const div = document.createElement("div"); expect(function () { videoPlayer.addPlayer(div); }).to.throw(); });

Let’s try again and give it a .video child.

it("add a player", function () { const videoWrapper = document.createElement("div"); const video = document.createElement("div"); video.classList.add("video"); videoWrapper.appendChild(video); videoPlayer.addPlayer(videoWrapper); });

We are now given a YT doesn’t exist error. That’s good, for we can simulate what is needed from the YT object. By following the list of errors, we build up a Player method that looks like this:

const iframe = document.createElement("div"); window.YT = { Player: function () { return { h: iframe }; } };

The objective here is to build up only the minimal required to get things working. Attempting to replicate the behaviour of the youtube iframe API is completely unacceptable. We are not testing that API, but our own code instead.

The last part of this test is how do we check that things went well? We can know that by checking if the YT.Player method was called. We can use chai.spy to spy on that, and check that it was called with the video.

function Player() { return { h: iframe }; } const PlayerSpy = chai.spy(Player); window.YT = { Player: PlayerSpy }; videoPlayer.addPlayer(videoWrapper); expect(PlayerSpy).to.have.been.called.with(video);

That’s a lot of stuff in the test. We can move most of it out to a beforeEach function, so that the test only contains a minimum of what is required.

let videoWrapper; let video; let playerSpy; beforeEach(function () { videoWrapper = document.createElement("div"); video = document.createElement("div"); video.classList.add("video"); videoWrapper.appendChild(video); const iframe = document.createElement("div"); function Player() { return { h: iframe }; } PlayerSpy = chai.spy(Player); window.YT = { Player: PlayerSpy }; }); ... it("add a player", function () { videoPlayer.addPlayer(videoWrapper); expect(PlayerSpy).to.have.been.called.with(video); });

And lastly, so that we don’t interfere with YT when the test runs on an already running page, we’ll cache aside the real YT and restore it afterwards.

describe("addsPlayer", function () { let cache = {}; ... before(function () { cache.YT = window.YT; }); ... after(function () { window.YT = cache.YT; }); ... });

Now that we’ve tested what happens with one of the parameters, next up is to test what things change with the other parameters.