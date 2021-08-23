Adding Const defaultPlayerVars =

Well lets follow it through.

loadPlayer({ height: 207, playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g", target: ".jacket-left", width: 277 });

It’s received by loadPlayer as config:

function loadPlayer(config) {

and given to initPlayer in the coverClickHandler

function coverClickHandler(evt) { const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.nextElementSibling; show(wrapper); initPlayer(wrapper, config); }

Because the loadPlayer code removes the cover property from config, it now only contains what should be the player options and playerVars, so the initPlayer function receives it as settings which combines both the options and playerVars:

function initPlayer(videoWrapper, settings = {}) {

and those settings in there are given to createPlayerOptions:

const playerOptions = createPlayerOptions(settings);

playlist still exists in settings, where the player options and playerVars are still mixed together.

The createPlayerOptions function receives the settings:

function createPlayerOptions(settings) {

and it’s in here that the playerVars are assigned:

const playerVars = Object.assign( {}, playerDefaults.playerVars, settings.playerVars ); playerOptions.playerVars = playerVars;

It’s in there that the problem occurs.

If we had used tests to develop the code, the problem would have been instantly reported to us.

But as things are without the tests, it’s hard to tell what the problem is.

I’ve given all of the information in the above code excerpts.

Can you tell what the problem is yet?