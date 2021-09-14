Adding combinePlayerOptions into existing code

Where is [post #16] ?
I can’t find it.
Did you move it?
It was post 16 before splitting off posts to a new topic. It’s now post 2 of this topic.
In Post #2 of this topic, the playerVars/settings are not working.
In Post #4 of this topic, they are working.
The best I can do is this on Code 2
Without making lines longer than 80 characters long.
https://jsfiddle.net/nm3bhywL/
But it’s not working the same as Code 1
Post #4 Is how those playerVars/settings became working again in Code 1.
In Code 1
https://jsfiddle.net/pcgmvj7L/
The playerVars/settings per video are working.
managePlayer.addRandom(".playa", {
playerVars: {
start: 45
}
managePlayer.add(".playc", {
playerVars: {
start: 50
}
});
In Code 2, the code I edited, those are not working.
And before I started editing Code 2 those were working, you can see here.
https://jsfiddle.net/zy15rLap/
In Code 2 I edited,
https://jsfiddle.net/nm3bhywL/
I don’t know what would be adjusted in it, so that the playerVars/settings per video are working the same way as is working in Code 1.
https://jsfiddle.net/pcgmvj7L/
I don’t know why this it taking me so long to get working. Code 2 is not that much different from Code 1.
Investigating further:
Editing Code 2
Removing playerVars from settings.
const playerVars = settings/*.playerVars*/;
These are working.
https://jsfiddle.net/1Lk5eqvp/
managePlayer.addRandom(".playa", {
start: 45
}, [
managePlayer.add(".playc", {
start: 60
});
This is not working:
managePlayer.init({
playerVars: {
controls: 0,
fs: 0
}
});
What was removed:
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
const playerVars = settings/*.playerVars*/;
const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaultOptions, settings);
playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
players.push(player);
return player;
}
When this line is removed
/*playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);*/
This is working:
https://jsfiddle.net/2mrzo3gy/
managePlayer.init({
playerVars: {
controls: 0,
fs: 0
}
});
These are not working.
managePlayer.addRandom(".playa", {
start: 45
}, [
managePlayer.add(".playc", {
start: 60
});
Line Removed:
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
const playerVars = settings/*.playerVars*/;
const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaultOptions, settings);
/*playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);*/
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
players.push(player);
return player;
}
Are you able to figure out what the issue seems to be?
and how would that be fixed in the code so both are working?
Which code should be investigated?
Whichever one will get to resolving the issue so both are working in the code.
When it is set with only playerVars removed from settings.
const playerVars = settings/*.playerVars*/;
https://jsfiddle.net/1Lk5eqvp/
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
const playerVars = settings/*.playerVars*/;
const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaultOptions, settings);
playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
players.push(player);
return player;
}
These are working
managePlayer.addRandom(".playa", {
start: 45
}, [
managePlayer.add(".playc", {
start: 60
});
This is not working:
managePlayer.init({
playerVars: {
controls: 0,
fs: 0
}
});
When this line is also removed
/*playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);*/
https://jsfiddle.net/2mrzo3gy/
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
const playerVars = settings/*.playerVars*/;
const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaultOptions, settings);
/*playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);*/
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
players.push(player);
return player;
}
This is working:
managePlayer.init({
playerVars: {
controls: 0,
fs: 0
}
});
These are not working.
managePlayer.addRandom(".playa", {
start: 45
}, [
managePlayer.add(".playc", {
start: 60
});
There are a number of different things that need to be taken care of with the https://jsfiddle.net/1Lk5eqvp/ code.
The managePlayer.add and managePlayer.addRandom all use playerVars for their settings. That is the objective that we are wanting to achieve.
The addPlayer and addPlayerRandomVideo functions then need updating. The playerSettings function parameter was for when both the options and the playerVars were being smashed together into the one object, which later on had to be separated out again. That was not a good thing to do.
Instead of playerSettings we need to rename it to playerOptions, to help inform us that it should be a properly structured playerOptions object.
The createCoverClickHandler function now instead of receiving a smashed up playerSettings, receives instead a properly structured playerOptions object, which is already indicated in its function parameters, so no change there.
The playerOptions parameter then goes through to createPlayer. We have confirmed that playerOptions is all good there.
The defaults object though needs fixing up. Instead of being a defaults object that contains a playerOptions object, it should instead just be a defaultOptions object. That’s most easily done by renameing playerOptions to defaultOptions and removing the default object that’s wrapped around it. Then in the createPlayer and init functions you can replace defaults with defaultOptions.
A console.log statement in the createPlayer function can then confirm that playerOptions is correctly structured before it goes to videoPlayer.addPlayer
In the videoPlayer.addPlayer function we have more confusion to clean up. The settings parameter is no longer a mashed up combination of playerOptions and playerVars needing separation. Instead it is a properly structures playerOptions object, so settings needs to be renamed to playerOptions.
The defaults.playerOptions object can be reduced to just a defaultOptions object as was done in the managePlayer code. That also removes the need for a separate defaultOptions variable below it. All of the other code in there that deals with playerVars should be removed too, as all of that is nicely handled by the combinePlayerOptions function.
That just leaves us with a playerOptions constant that duplicates the playerOptions function parameter, so the constant can be renamed to something more appropriate, such as combinedOptions and be used to add the new player.
After all of that things work properly.
Step 1: Rename to playerOptions
https://jsfiddle.net/w9Leqt6v/
Step 2: Fix the default options
https://jsfiddle.net/qncdj6sp/
I’m stuck on Step 3
Use playerOptions
so settings needs to be renamed to playerOptions.
https://jsfiddle.net/sgrdahte/1/
I changed settings to playerOptions here:
function addPlayer(video, playerOptions, videoIds = video.dataset.id) {
What about in here?
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
const playerVars = settings/*.playerVars*/;
const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaultOptions, settings);
playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
players.push(player);
return player;
}
You said:
defaults.playerOptions object can be reduced to just a defaultOptions
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
to:
This?
const defaultOptions = defaultOptions;
I’m confused.
After following, or, trying to follow all the instructions:
https://jsfiddle.net/xq872dtc/
const defaultOptions = defaultOptions.playerOptions;
const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
const playerVars = playerOptions/*.playerVars*/;
const combinedOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaultOptions, playerOptions);
playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
players.push(player);
return player;
}
You’re on the right track. Get rid of that useless comment.
When set like this
https://jsfiddle.net/byhpe2rw/1/
const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
const playerVars = playerOptions;
playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaultOptions, playerOptions);
playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
players.push(player);
return player;
}
playerVars/settings per individual single video are working.
managePlayer.add(".playc", {
start: 60;
});
These are not working:
managePlayer.init({
playerVars: {
controls: 0,
fs: 0
}
});
When this line is removed:
/*playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);*/
https://jsfiddle.net/Lskf7eoc/
From here:
const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
const playerVars = playerOptions;
playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaultOptions, playerOptions);
/*playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);*/
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
players.push(player);
return player;
}
These are working:
managePlayer.init({
playerVars: {
controls: 0,
fs: 0
}
});
playerVars/settings per individual single video are not working.
managePlayer.add(".playc", {
start: 60;
});
I don’t understand what the issue seems to be and how it is fixed.
The same exact issue I was having from Post #18
Starting back from where I left off, the code doesn’t work at all.
https://jsfiddle.net/xq872dtc/
const defaultOptions = defaultOptions.playerOptions;
const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
const playerVars = playerOptions/*.playerVars*/;
const combinedOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaultOptions, playerOptions);
playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
players.push(player);
return player;
}
I still am not able to figure it out.
Nothing I have tried has worked.
From which code should we make further progress?
Starting over, from the beginning, before any edits, to get a better grasp of what is being fixed in the code.
I’ll try explaining it better and being more precise on what the issue is.
With the code set this way:
https://jsfiddle.net/ae0Lwj5f/
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
const playerVars = settings;
const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaultOptions, settings);
playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
players.push(player);
return player;
}
When controls are set to 1,
managePlayer.init({
playerVars: {
controls: 1,
You can see the controls are shown here:
When controls are set to 0,
https://jsfiddle.net/nz9hxacu/
managePlayer.init({
playerVars: {
controls: 0,
You can see the controls are still viewable and not hidden.
That is the only thing in the code that is being fixed.
That is the only thing in the code that is not working properly.
Controls set to 0 should look like this.
managePlayer.init({
playerVars: {
controls: 0,
Starting from this code, how would that be fixed?
https://jsfiddle.net/ae0Lwj5f/
Here are examples of where controls are working.
Code 2 before combinePlayerOptions were added in.
https://jsfiddle.net/zy15rLap/
Code 1 that uses combinePlayerOptions
https://jsfiddle.net/pcgmvj7L/
It can help to get some visibility on the issue. Just before the managePlayer.init line add a new line that says
debugger;
With the browser console open, run the code, and the debugger should open in the console. You can then click on line numbers to set breakpoints. I find it useful to set breakpoints at the start of functions, so I can see what happening there. In this case, breakpoints at the start of the init function, the addPlayer functions, the createCoverClickHandler function, and the createPlayer function are good places.
Then when you press the ResumeScriptExecution button code execution should stop at the start of the init function. This is where a second useful thing can be done, which is to watch a variable. In this case we want to add a watch to the playerOptions variable, so that we can easily see what happens to it.
After addng a watch for the playerOptions variable, I also unfurl it, so that all parts of playerOptions are easily visible in the watch area. I can then resume script execution.
When scrit execution pauses at the next breakpoint in the addPlayerRandomVideo function, I find that
settings was used in there instead of playerOptions. Let’s rename that to playerOptions right now in both of the addPlayer functions.
On running the code again we don’t need that debugger statement thanks to the breakpoints we have in the code, so remove that debugger statement from earlier and run the code again.
The debugger pauses the script at the start of the init function, and we see in the watch area that playerVars has controls and fs properties. We can then press the
step over next function call so that playerOptions is added to defaults, and we can hover over that defaults variable to investigate it.
There we find a problem. The defaults object inappropriately has a playerOptions object inside of it. We resolved this earlier by reducing that to be just a defaultOptions object, so let’s restructure that now. In the jsFiddle JS code pane update the defaults code structure so defaults and playerOptions are combined to be just defaultOptions, and defaults elsewhere lower in the code is renamed to be defaultOptions, and we can run the code again.
On running the code again the breakpoints are in different places. They are still at the same line numbers, but we’ve changed the lines in the code, so we need to update those breakpoints so that they are at the top of the function again. After updating that we can run the code again and step over the object.assign.
On doing that we can hover on the defaultOptions variable and confirm that playerVars has been updated. It hasn’t kept the previous default values that were in there. Object.assign is not the right way to do things when we have nested objects. That is why we have the combinePlayerOptions function instead. So replace Object.assign with using combinePlayerOptions, and use
let instead of
const on playerDefaults so that the init function can update that variable.
Run the code again, the breakpoint stops at the start of the init function. Step over that function call and confirm that defaultOptions is correct, and the process continues from there.
Step 1
https://jsfiddle.net/5ukgdmwa/
You want me to change playerSettings in both of these to playerOptions?
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings, videoIds) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoIds);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
function addPlayerRandomVideo(coverSelector, playerSettings, videoIds) {
const index = Math.floor(Math.random() * videoIds.length);
const videoId = videoIds[index];
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoId);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
Step 2
https://jsfiddle.net/qamgtopL/
defaults get changed to defaultOptions
const defaultOptions = {
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
},
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
playerVars: {
playlist: playlist || undefined
},
videoId,
width: 640
}
const defaultOptions = {
playerVars: {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 0,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
rel: 0
}
}
What does this line become?
https://jsfiddle.net/qamgtopL/
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
so defaults and playerOptions are combined to be just defaultOptions
This can’t work in the code like this though?
const defaultOptions = defaultOptions;
That line then gets deleted?
https://jsfiddle.net/289somkh/
const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
const playerVars = settings;
const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaultOptions, settings);
playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
players.push(player);
return player;
}
Step 4
So replace Object.assign with using combinePlayerOptions, and use
letinstead of
conston playerDefaults so that the init function can update that variable.
In here I am changing:
const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
const playerVars = settings;
const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaultOptions, settings);
playerOptions.playerVars = combinePlayerOptions( defaultVars, playerVars);
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
players.push(player);
return player;
}
const playerOptions to
let playerDefaults?
This?
https://jsfiddle.net/289somkh/2/
const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
const playerVars = settings;
let playerDefaults = combinePlayerOptions(defaultOptions, settings);
playerDefaults.playerVars = combinePlayerOptions(defaultVars, playerVars);
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerDefaults);
players.push(player);
return player;
}
What do I next?
I think I did everything you asked me to do.
defaultOptions is already available so that line gets deleted.
We might need to do this a different way, so that you have easier to see landmarks to guide you. I’ll see what I can come up with.
I’ll wait for further guidance.
At the end of the init function you can add a console.log statement showing defaultOptions.
That way, it’s easy to see that after object.assign has occurred, the defaultOptions is not a valid combination of the defaults and the specified playerOptions.
What has gone wrong is that Object.assign has destroyed the previous playerVars that was there. That’s why combinePlayerOptions need to be used instead of Object.assign.
If we assign that combinePlayerOptions to a separate variable, such as
preferred and use console.log on that preferred variable, it should be easy to see that playerVars is now a correct combination of options.
We now need to have that managePlayer code remember those preferred options for later on. It’s not suitable to update the defaultOptions as that destroys any opportunity to init the code again with different options.
We do have two different sets of options to keep track of, one being default and the other being preferred. That means that it’s reasonable to have an object called options, which has one object called default, and another empty object called preferred.
That way we can update options.preferred with those settings, so that other code inside of managePlayer can access that options.preferred information.
That way, options.defaults is only accessed (but not changed) only by the init function, and the combination of those defaults and init options are kept as the options.preferred object.
I’m confused.
I don’t understand what I am changing in here.
https://jsfiddle.net/dp8we3b6/
const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
const playerVars = settings;
let playerDefaults = combinePlayerOptions(defaultOptions, settings);
playerDefaults.playerVars = combinePlayerOptions( defaultVars, playerVars);
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerDefaults);
players.push(player);
return player;
}
All of the things related to playerVars get deleted in there, because combinePlayerOptions properly does those things instead.
If this is what you mean, the code is still not working properly.
https://jsfiddle.net/8zhkLvtu/
let playerDefaults = combinePlayerOptions(defaultOptions, settings);
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerDefaults);
players.push(player);
return player;
}