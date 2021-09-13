Adding combinePlayerOptions into existing code

There are a number of different things that need to be taken care of with the https://jsfiddle.net/1Lk5eqvp/ code.

Structure the playerVars

The managePlayer.add and managePlayer.addRandom all use playerVars for their settings. That is the objective that we are wanting to achieve.

Rename to playerOptions

The addPlayer and addPlayerRandomVideo functions then need updating. The playerSettings function parameter was for when both the options and the playerVars were being smashed together into the one object, which later on had to be separated out again. That was not a good thing to do.

Instead of playerSettings we need to rename it to playerOptions, to help inform us that it should be a properly structured playerOptions object.

The createCoverClickHandler function now instead of receiving a smashed up playerSettings, receives instead a properly structured playerOptions object, which is already indicated in its function parameters, so no change there.

The playerOptions parameter then goes through to createPlayer. We have confirmed that playerOptions is all good there.

Fix the default options

The defaults object though needs fixing up. Instead of being a defaults object that contains a playerOptions object, it should instead just be a defaultOptions object. That’s most easily done by renameing playerOptions to defaultOptions and removing the default object that’s wrapped around it. Then in the createPlayer and init functions you can replace defaults with defaultOptions.

A console.log statement in the createPlayer function can then confirm that playerOptions is correctly structured before it goes to videoPlayer.addPlayer

Use playerOptions

In the videoPlayer.addPlayer function we have more confusion to clean up. The settings parameter is no longer a mashed up combination of playerOptions and playerVars needing separation. Instead it is a properly structures playerOptions object, so settings needs to be renamed to playerOptions.

Fix the default options

The defaults.playerOptions object can be reduced to just a defaultOptions object as was done in the managePlayer code. That also removes the need for a separate defaultOptions variable below it. All of the other code in there that deals with playerVars should be removed too, as all of that is nicely handled by the combinePlayerOptions function.

Use combinedOptions

That just leaves us with a playerOptions constant that duplicates the playerOptions function parameter, so the constant can be renamed to something more appropriate, such as combinedOptions and be used to add the new player.

After all of that things work properly.