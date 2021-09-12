Adding combinePlayerOptions into existing code

The first thing is this: Step 1
https://jsfiddle.net/sdga09f6/
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
const playerVars = settings.playerVars;
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
/*playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);*/
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
players.push(player);
return player;
}
Step 2:
and also the statements that define defaultVars and playerVars variables
This?
https://jsfiddle.net/sdga09f6/1/
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
/* const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;*/
/* const playerVars = settings.playerVars;*/
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
/*playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);*/
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
players.push(player);
return player;
}
Step 3
Then we replace the first line of the above code with a call to the combinePlayerOptions function,
https://jsfiddle.net/3mtk49fd/1/
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
/* const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;*/
/* const playerVars = settings.playerVars;*/
const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaultOptions, settings);
/*playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);*/
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
players.push(player);
return player;
}
Step 4
The next place that options are combined is in the createPlayerOptions code.
function createPlayerOptions(settings) {
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
const playerOptions = defaultOptions.playerVars;
const playerVars = Object.assign({}, playerOptions, settings);
playerOptions.playerVars = playerVars;
return playerOptions;
}
All of that code inside of the function can be replaced with a single call to combinePlayerOptions, giving it both defaults.playerOptions, and settings.
Is that how it was done in Code 1?
https://jsfiddle.net/pcgmvj7L/
or, am I doing something different?
I already messed up the entire code.
I might have done some parts right.
Skipping Step 4 because I’m confused with how to do that, and I don’t know where Post # 16 is.
Step 5
You should also restructure that defaults object so that it is just defaultOptions, in which case you replace defaults.playerOptions to be just defaultOptions instead.
This?
https://jsfiddle.net/xLf56cbp/1/
const defaultOptions = {
playerOptions: {
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
},
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
playerVars: {
playlist: playlist || undefined
},
videoId,
width: 640
}
};
const defaults = defaultOptions/*defaults.playerOptions*/;
/* const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;*/
/* const playerVars = settings.playerVars;*/
const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaultOptions, settings);
/*playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);*/
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
players.push(player);
return player;
}
This is too complicated for me to do all at once, I can only do it in steps.