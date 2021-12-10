Adding colour circle to cursor on hover with different content?

Hi there,

I have the following fiddle which is a start to something I am trying to create in which a circle of colour appears on top of a link with some content inside:

https://jsfiddle.net/toolman/gbc651pe/1/

At the moment, I have the circle on the cursor all the time, but I would like to have it only appear when hovering over a link/element.

I would also like to add different content/wording inside the circle depending on each link, something like this:

What would be the best way to do this? Any help would be appreciated.

Many thanks!