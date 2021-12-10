Adding colour circle to cursor on hover with different content?

JavaScript
#1

Hi there,

I have the following fiddle which is a start to something I am trying to create in which a circle of colour appears on top of a link with some content inside:

https://jsfiddle.net/toolman/gbc651pe/1/

At the moment, I have the circle on the cursor all the time, but I would like to have it only appear when hovering over a link/element.

I would also like to add different content/wording inside the circle depending on each link, something like this:

image

What would be the best way to do this? Any help would be appreciated.

Many thanks!

#2

One way you can approach this is to do a popup of a circle with text inside. You can search for “popup hover” and check out the articles. You’ll likely have to adapt one to get the effect you want. Maybe you can adapt this one to your own use: https://www.w3schools.com/css/css_tooltip.asp