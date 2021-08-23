Adding code to allow me to save the values in the code

function sendRegForm(el, callback){
$.post('/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php',
{
action: 'idx_register_user',
firstname: $('#form-firstname').val(),
lastname: $('#form-lastname').val(),
email: $('#form-email').val(),
phone: $('#form-phone').val(),
pw: $('#form-password').val()
},
function (data) {
if('true' == data){
$('.idx-reg-form-response').addClass('idx-form-success');
$('.idx-reg-form-response').text('Success');
$('.idx-reg-form-response').slideDown();
setTimeout(function(){
$('.idx-modal-cover').fadeOut();
$('.idx-modal-cover').remove();
}, 1500);
idxRegNotify($(el).data('reason'));
callback(el);
}
else{
$('.idx-reg-form-response').addClass('idx-form-fail');
$('.idx-reg-form-response').html(data);
$('.idx-reg-form-response').slideDown();
return false;
}
});
Is there a way i can use javascript, or jQuery to add some code that will open a file like text or php and save the data as it passes thru… what I want to grab is:
firstname: lastname: email: phone and pw. without disturbing the system as it continues.
With php i fully understand how to tap into the program and record what ever values that i need but not to sure with javascript, jquery and other such.