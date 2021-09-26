Adding buttons to the svg

Oh, my

… where did you learn that span is a block element?

span is a tag (an element) that has been assigned display:inline by default; therefore we speak of a span as an inline element. (There are more)

div is a tag (an element) which has been assigned display:block by default; therefore we speak of a div as a block element. (There are more)

According to HTML standards, a block element (a div in this case) cannot be used inside of a button so you need to use an inline element (a span will do nicely).

However, an inline element (the span, in this case) will not create the circle that you coded by default. Therefore span needs to behave like a block element in your code so span will create the circle that you coded.

That is why assigning display:block to the span caused the circle to appear properly.

It is EXTREMELY important that you recognize the display characteristic of the elements you use.