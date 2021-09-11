Adding buttons to the svg

HTML & CSS
#1

The green background should be under the svg, not over/past it.

Did I set this up wrong?

Was I not supposed to move the class from the svg over to the button?

The buttons work when these are clicked, and no errors.
https://jsfiddle.net/dn5y86vj/

    <button class="playa thePlay">
         <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64"

After I move all the classes back:

The buttons don’t work, meaning, clicking on them does nothing.
https://jsfiddle.net/zfmr8tnx/

Cannot read properties of null (reading ‘classList’)

      <button >
         <svg class="playa thePlay" idth="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64" pointer-events="none">
            <g id="play">
               <title>Play</title>
               <circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
               <path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
                  M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
            </g>
         </svg>
      </button>

Am I supposed to do this?

https://jsfiddle.net/bp20dsto/

      <button class="playa thePlay" >
         <svg class="playa thePlay"

When I do that, the svg’s don’t cover the buttons.

This is how it should look:

#2

All you need is to remove the padding.

e.g.

.playa,
.playb,
.playc {
  margin: auto 20px;
  width: 90px;
  height: 90px;
  border-radius: 50%;
  cursor: pointer;
  flex-shrink: 0;
  border: none;
  background: green;
  padding:0;
}
#3

Then:

This becomes button:

button.thePlay {
  pointer-events: none;
}

Then this:

Gets pointer-events="none" also.
<button class="playa thePlay" pointer-events="none">

Now it works.
https://jsfiddle.net/0z7j4L1q/

Which disables clicking when the mouse isn’t over the svg/button.

It should only be clickable when the tooltip is able to be viewed.

Which is when the mouse is over the svg/button.

<button class="playa thePlay" pointer-events="none">
         <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
            <g id="play">
               <title>Play</title>
               <circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted"  />
               <path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
                  M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
            </g>
         </svg>
      </button>
#4

What if I removed the buttons altogether and used this instead?

Is this way good also?

https://jsfiddle.net/h87cg2x4/

tabindex="0" role="button" aria-pressed="false"

<svg class="playa thePlay" tabindex="0" role="button" aria-pressed="false" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64" pointer-events="none">
         <g id="play">
            <title>Play</title>
            <circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
            <path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
               M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
         </g>
      </svg>

      <svg class="playb thePlay" tabindex="0" role="button" aria-pressed="false" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
         <use href="#play" />
      </svg>

      <svg class="playc thePlay" tabindex="0" role="button" aria-pressed="false" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
         <use href="#play" />
      </svg>

aria-pressed

Defines the button as a toggle button. The value of aria-pressed describes the state of the button. The values include aria-pressed="false" when a button is not currently pressed, aria-pressed="true" to indicate a button is currently pressed, and aria-pressed="mixed" if the button is considered to be partially pressed. If the attribute is omitted or set to its default value of aria-pressed="undefined" , the element does not support being pressed.

#5

It’s better than nothing but it’s not better than a real button.

Sometimes you just have to do what you think best.

#6

I’ll keep it as an example of how it can be written a different way in case that is the only way to do it.

I noticed with tabindex="0" it forms an outline around the buttons when one is pressed which can be hidden using outline: 0;

But now I’m seeing there’s also outline: none;

Is there a difference between the two?

outline: 0; vs. outline: none;

Button I’ve noticed, there is no automatic outline formed when that is used.