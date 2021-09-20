Adding buttons to the svg

Without explicitly stating
outline: 0;
Is there a way to detect the presence of outline visibly in the code?
https://jsfiddle.net/x90u6gyh/
.thePlay:focus {
box-shadow: 0 0 0 5px rgba(0, 255, 255, 0.5);
}
Open your developer tools window. Click show user agent styles. Set focus state on a focus able element from the devtools window and you will see the ua styles applied in the appropriate panel.
Can you take a screenshot of where I’m supposed to see it?
Is it supposed to say outline in dev tools?
nowhere inside dev tools inside styles, nothing reads outline.
I was looking for outline to be there, but I was not able to spot it.
In Chrome you have to force the focus-visible state which is what happens when tabbing and then you can see it.
How do I remove the padding around these?
https://jsfiddle.net/70trc9a3/
How do I remove the red background outside of the border?
The red should only be inside the border.
I almost did it here:
https://jsfiddle.net/jfhmzkgt/
Fixed: removed position from here.
https://jsfiddle.net/n20ao13k/
.circle {
width: 40px;
height: 40px;
}
A button cannot contain a div as only phrasing content is allowed (like a span).
You could have used a pseudo element and saved html mark up but I;m guessing you could probably have applied those styl;es to the parent anyway with a bit of fiddling around.
span doesn’t work here:
https://jsfiddle.net/2c74rx5y/
<button class="playc thePlay">
<span class="circle"> <svg class="play" width="38" height="22" viewBox="0 0 26 26">
<use href="#play" />
</svg></span>
</button>
What used to work instead of span?
a div, but I was told a div can’t be used with button. Post # 34
What is the default display characteristic of a div?
Any of these would work:
But I don’t think any of these would be right to use.
<header>
<nav>
<article>
<aside>
<main>
<details>
<summary>
<figure>
<dialog>
<menu>
<footer>
As I asked, what is the default display characteristic of a div?
I added
display: block; now span works.
https://jsfiddle.net/ueL42ym3/1/
.circle {
display: block;
}
<button class="playa thePlay">
<span class="circle"> <svg class="play" width="38" height="22" viewBox="0 0 26 26">
<g id="play">
<title>Play</title>
<path d="M7.712 22.04a.732.732 0 0 1-.806.007.767.767 0 0 1-.406-.703V4.656c0-.31.135-.544.406-.703.271-.16.54-.157.806.006l14.458 8.332c.266.163.4.4.4.709 0 .31-.134.546-.4.71L7.712 22.04z" fill-rule="evenodd" />
</g>
</svg> </span>
</button>
Very good.
Do you know why it works now?
This is basic css so make a little extra effort to understand the differences between the default display of elements especially which are inline elements and which are not and why some properties are display specific.
div is a block style element and span is an inline element.
block is given to span so it acts like a div.
Oh, my
… where did you learn that span is a block element?
span is a tag (an element) that has been assigned display:inline by default; therefore we speak of a span as an inline element. (There are more)
div is a tag (an element) which has been assigned display:block by default; therefore we speak of a div as a block element. (There are more)
According to HTML standards, a block element (a div in this case) cannot be used inside of a button so you need to use an inline element (a span will do nicely).
However, an inline element (the span, in this case) will not create the circle that you coded by default. Therefore span needs to behave like a block element in your code so span will create the circle that you coded.
That is why assigning display:block to the span caused the circle to appear properly.
It is EXTREMELY important that you recognize the display characteristic of the elements you use.
I said:
div is a block style element and span is an inline element.
block is given to span so it acts like a div.
I understand, but it would be more useful to realize that
block is given to span so it acts like a block.
After all, display:inline can be given to a div. What would you call that???