Adding buttons to the svg

You don’t have to use outline.
I don’t understand that, what would be used instead of outline?
I already answered that.
Is this what you mean?
https://jsfiddle.net/1fsvdaeL/
:focus {
outline: 0;
box-shadow: 0 0 0 3px rgba(0, 123, 255, 0.5);
}
Using border causes the svg to become smaller when each are clicked.
https://jsfiddle.net/g4nj8mtf/
:focus {
border-style: dotted;
}
Yes that’s the sort of thing
Not if you had a transparent border added to it by default and adjusted dimensions to take that all into account. Then you just change the border-style and color on hover.
Box -shadow is easier though as it doesn’t need anything special to set up.
Not if you had a transparent border added to it by default
How would that be done?
https://jsfiddle.net/r2avo1kL/1/
:focus {
border: 3px dotted;
}
button{
border: 3px solid transparent;
}
svg{
border: 3px solid transparent;
}
.thePlay{
border: 3px solid transparent;
}
This works also.
https://jsfiddle.net/6k3h4zuo/1/
.thePlay:hover {
box-shadow: 0 0 0 5px rgba(43, 179, 20, 0.5);
}
.thePlay:focus {
box-shadow: 0 0 0 5px rgba(0, 255, 255, 0.5);
}
Yes but you don’t really want the outline as well now. or do you?
In the code you have to explicitly put:
outline: 0; ?
Like this?
https://jsfiddle.net/aw791eqn/
.thePlay:hover {
outline: 0;
box-shadow: 0 0 0 5px rgba(43, 179, 20, 0.5);
}
.thePlay:focus {
outline: 0;
box-shadow: 0 0 0 5px rgba(0, 255, 255, 0.5);
}
or is this what you mean?
https://jsfiddle.net/zvo3pgnk/
button{
outline: 0;
}
.thePlay:hover {
box-shadow: 0 0 0 5px rgba(43, 179, 20, 0.5);
}
.thePlay:focus {
box-shadow: 0 0 0 5px rgba(0, 255, 255, 0.5);
}
The UA applies outline by default to
:focus so if you want to remove it then you have to do so explicitly.
UA means what?
I got it.
Which applies only to
:focus
.thePlay:focus {
outline: 0;
box-shadow: 0 0 0 5px rgba(0, 255, 255, 0.5);
}
It means ‘User agent ‘. i.e. Your browser.
You encounter user agent styles every time you write html. Margins, padding, display, list bullets, input styling and so on. The browser applies suitable defaults to elements where it determines appropriate. One area the browser deems important and appropriate is to ensure focus styles are clearly visible.
I’m using Chrome, what are all the defaults that the UA sets?
This would be one of them, what would the others be?
:focus {
outline: 0;
}
This is Chrome’s defaults
https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/blink/+/refs/heads/main/Source/core/css/html.css
Other browsers will have similar but not the same.
Without explicitly stating
outline: 0;
Is there a way to detect the presence of outline visibly in the code?
https://jsfiddle.net/x90u6gyh/
.thePlay:focus {
box-shadow: 0 0 0 5px rgba(0, 255, 255, 0.5);
}
Open your developer tools window. Click show user agent styles. Set focus state on a focus able element from the devtools window and you will see the ua styles applied in the appropriate panel.
Can you take a screenshot of where I’m supposed to see it?
Is it supposed to say outline in dev tools?
nowhere inside dev tools inside styles, nothing reads outline.
I was looking for outline to be there, but I was not able to spot it.
In Chrome you have to force the focus-visible state which is what happens when tabbing and then you can see it.
How do I remove the padding around these?
https://jsfiddle.net/70trc9a3/
How do I remove the red background outside of the border?
The red should only be inside the border.
I almost did it here:
https://jsfiddle.net/jfhmzkgt/