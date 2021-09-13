Adding buttons to the svg

asasass: asasass: Is there a difference between the two? outline: 0; vs. outline: none

Yes there is a difference but the outcome is the same.

Shorthand property values are applied to the property that accepts the value you supply

When you say outline:0 then you are saying outline-width:0; which results in a border of no width hence no outline.

When you say ‘none’ you are saying outline-style: none; which means you don’t see the border either.

Both hide the outline.