Adding buttons to the svg

What if I removed the buttons altogether and used this instead?
Is this way good also?
https://jsfiddle.net/h87cg2x4/
tabindex="0" role="button" aria-pressed="false"
<svg class="playa thePlay" tabindex="0" role="button" aria-pressed="false" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64" pointer-events="none">
<g id="play">
<title>Play</title>
<circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</g>
</svg>
<svg class="playb thePlay" tabindex="0" role="button" aria-pressed="false" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<use href="#play" />
</svg>
<svg class="playc thePlay" tabindex="0" role="button" aria-pressed="false" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<use href="#play" />
</svg>
aria-pressed
Defines the button as a toggle button. The value of
aria-presseddescribes the state of the button. The values include
aria-pressed="false"when a button is not currently pressed,
aria-pressed="true"to indicate a button is currently pressed, and
aria-pressed="mixed"if the button is considered to be partially pressed. If the attribute is omitted or set to its default value of
aria-pressed="undefined", the element does not support being pressed.