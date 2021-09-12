Adding buttons to the svg

The green background should be under the svg, not over/past it.
Did I set this up wrong?
Was I not supposed to move the class from the svg over to the button?
The buttons work when these are clicked, and no errors.
https://jsfiddle.net/dn5y86vj/
<button class="playa thePlay">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64"
After I move all the classes back:
The buttons don’t work, meaning, clicking on them does nothing.
https://jsfiddle.net/zfmr8tnx/
Cannot read properties of null (reading ‘classList’)
<button >
<svg class="playa thePlay" idth="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64" pointer-events="none">
<g id="play">
<title>Play</title>
<circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</g>
</svg>
</button>
Am I supposed to do this?
https://jsfiddle.net/bp20dsto/
<button class="playa thePlay" >
<svg class="playa thePlay"
When I do that, the svg’s don’t cover the buttons.
This is how it should look: