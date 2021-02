Hi there,

I am wanting to add my business to Google maps. I have created a Google My Business profile about 3 days ago, but wondered if I need to do anything else?

I can see when I enter my address there is an option to add my business on the maps, but this takes me to GMB again.

Does anyone know how to add the business to the map or will it happen in time now I have created a GMB profile?

Thanks!