Adding bootstrap HTML5 to Wix website

Hi, I am developing a website for our community here in Madrid, Spain using Wix. I would like to add a small classified free ads page for our members. What would you recommend? I have seen bootstrap Classi X HTML5 available to download, but I have no idea how to add it to WIX. Any suggestions?
Thanks a lot
