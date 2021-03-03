Adding an underline to a heading

Hi there,
I am trying to create the following effect:
This is what I have, but I can’t get the yellow underline effect to show.
Can anyone see what I have done wrong?
CSS:
.slide h1{
font-family: museo-slab, serif;
font-weight: 300;
font-style: normal;
font-size: 48px;
line-height: 50px;
color: #fff;
position: relative;
z-index: 20
}
.slide h1 span::after{
content: "";
height: 20px;
background: #ffd54e;
position: relative;
z-index: 10;
width: 100%;
}
HTML:
<h1><span>Help Shape </span>The New Local Community Website!</h1>
I’ve also tried using the
::before pseudo but no luck.