Adding an underline to a heading

Hi there,

I am trying to create the following effect:

This is what I have, but I can’t get the yellow underline effect to show.

Can anyone see what I have done wrong?

CSS:

.slide h1{ font-family: museo-slab, serif; font-weight: 300; font-style: normal; font-size: 48px; line-height: 50px; color: #fff; position: relative; z-index: 20 } .slide h1 span::after{ content: ""; height: 20px; background: #ffd54e; position: relative; z-index: 10; width: 100%; }

HTML:

<h1><span>Help Shape </span>The New Local Community Website!</h1>