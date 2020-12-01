Adding an underline to a heading

I am trying to create the following effect:

image

This is what I have, but I can’t get the yellow underline effect to show.

Can anyone see what I have done wrong?

CSS:

.slide h1{
    font-family: museo-slab, serif;
font-weight: 300;
font-style: normal;
font-size: 48px;
    line-height: 50px;
    color: #fff;
    position: relative;
    z-index: 20
}

.slide h1 span::after{
    content: "";
    height: 20px;
    background: #ffd54e;
    position: relative;
    z-index: 10;
    width: 100%;
}

HTML:
<h1><span>Help Shape </span>The New Local Community Website!</h1>

I’ve also tried using the ::before pseudo but no luck.

Something like this? https://codepen.io/ryanreese09/pen/mdrJZgY

Another option would be to use a linear gradient. You can remove the pseudo element and just do something like…

.slide h1 span {
  background: linear-gradient(to top, #ff0 0%, #ff0 100%) no-repeat bottom left / 100% 20px;
}
