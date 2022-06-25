Adding an hamburger toggle to my website

HTML & CSS
#66

Basically playing around with the code to see if you can work out why it does what it does.

The first step is to open the page and open your devtools.

Screen Shot 2022-06-25 at 18.55.32
Screen Shot 2022-06-25 at 18.55.321367×537 127 KB

Then click on the hamburger and see what happens in the devtools window and inspect the elements to see what code has changed and why it was changed,

Screen Shot 2022-06-25 at 18.55.48
Screen Shot 2022-06-25 at 18.55.481669×528 153 KB

Then try turning some properties off in the web inspector just to see what happens. In the screenshot below I have turned display:flex off and you can see the menu suddenly goes vertical.

Screen Shot 2022-06-25 at 19.07.32
Screen Shot 2022-06-25 at 19.07.321779×461 166 KB

It’s really a matter of just playing around with the code to see what happens and then working out why it happens.