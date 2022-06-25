Adding an hamburger toggle to my website

Apache: Apache: What do you mean by deconstructing?

Basically playing around with the code to see if you can work out why it does what it does.

The first step is to open the page and open your devtools.

Then click on the hamburger and see what happens in the devtools window and inspect the elements to see what code has changed and why it was changed,

Then try turning some properties off in the web inspector just to see what happens. In the screenshot below I have turned display:flex off and you can see the menu suddenly goes vertical.

It’s really a matter of just playing around with the code to see what happens and then working out why it happens.