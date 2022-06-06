Adding an hamburger toggle to my website

Apache: Apache: t. But I have this one instead. The obstacle that I’m facing in this project is to enable using the hamburger button, so when I click on it the dropdown menu should pop up on the mobile view or when I shrink the page.

You added an element called .top around the toggle button and that changed the structure that the css was targeting. Previously the toggle had an active class and then the next element was selected with the adjacent selector (+). However there is no nothing adjacent to the toggle so you will need to change the js so that the active class is applied to the parent of the toggle instead.

e.g. Like this:

const toggle = document.getElementById("mobile-menu"); toggle.onclick = function () { toggle.parentNode.classList.toggle("active"); };