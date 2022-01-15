Adding an EventListener to Elements in a Class Using Bubbling

I have a parent DIV called workspace and it contains a child DIV called test1. When the DIV test1 is clicked, 3 new DIVs are created dynamically. These 3 DIVs belong to a CSS class called handle and they will be removed from the DOM when the grandparent DIV (workspace) is clicked. I’m trying to add an eventlistener to each of the 3 DIVs using their class name and Bubbling but it is not working.

It works if I give each of the DIVs an ID, get all of them in an array using querySelectorAll with their class name, loop through the array, and finally identify which element is clicked using their IDs before adding the eventlistener in if statements. However I would like to use Bubbling instead of loop to add eventlisteners. If you are wondering why I used their IDs it is because I want each of the three DIVs to have a different behavior when they are clicked, dragged, etc. Please see my code on jsfiddle here.