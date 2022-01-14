Adding an EventListener to Elements in a Class Using Bubbling

I created an online trivia game, but I think the following might help you out a little?
First I create the question and answers by populating the with data (I don’t know exactly what you are doing, so populating with data could be ignored? ) -
/* Populate Question, Create Answer Buttons */
const createQuiz = (gameData) => {
startTimer(dSec);
question.textContent = gameData.question;
/*
* Create Buttons then insert answers into buttons that were
* create.
*/
gameData.answers.forEach((value, index) => {
let gameButton = buttonContainer.appendChild(d.createElement('button'));
gameButton.id = 'answer' + (index + 1);
gameButton.className = 'answerButton';
gameButton.setAttribute('data-correct', (index + 1).toString());
gameButton.addEventListener('click', clickHandler, false);
/*
* Don't Show Answers that have a Blank Field
*/
if (value !== "") {
gameButton.appendChild(d.createTextNode("📷 " + value));
} else {
gameButton.appendChild(d.createTextNode(" "));
gameButton.style.pointerEvents = "none"; // Disable Click on Empty Field
}
});
};
Then after the user has answer, I need to reset the question and answers -
/* Remove Question & Answers */
const removeQuiz = () => {
removeAnswers(); // Call removeAnswers FCN:
next.style.display = "none";
next.removeEventListener('click', removeQuiz, false);
gameIndex++;
window.scrollTo(0, 0);
if (gameIndex < totalQuestions && shotsRemaining > 0) {
createQuiz(gameData[gameIndex]); // Recreate the Quiz Display:
} else {
scoreboard();
}
};
Removing the answer buttons:
/* Remove answers from Screen */
const removeAnswers = () => {
let element = d.querySelector('#buttonContainer');
while (element.firstChild) {
element.removeChild(element.firstChild);
}
};
What I do is look at the HTML first to see what I need to do. Here is the HTML for the question and answers:
<div class="triviaContainer" data-records=" ">
<div id="mainGame">
<div id="current">Question No. <span id="currentQuestion"></span></div>
<div id="triviaSection" data-correct="">
<div id="questionBox">
<h2 id="question">What is the Question?</h2>
</div>
<div id="buttonContainer"></div>
</div>
<div id="headerStyle" data-user="">
<div class="gauge">
<div class="gauge__body">
<div class="gauge__fill"></div>
<div class="gauge__cover">Battery 100%</div>
</div>
</div>
<p id="score">0 Points</p>
<p id="percent">100% Correct</p>
<button id="next" class="nextBtn">Next</button>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
That way I can do a mock-up of it before writing the JavaScript code.
Hope that helps a little.