Adding an EventListener to Elements in a Class Using Bubbling

I know you didn’t ask about this in particular, but it does standout to me.

This is your addHandles function.

function addHandles(curEl, targetWidth, targetHeight){ handlersAdded = true; let targetDimensions = curEl.getBoundingClientRect(); var div1 = document.createElement('div'); div1.className = "handle"; div1.id = "d1"; div1.style.left = (targetDimensions.right + 10) + "px"; div1.style.top = targetDimensions.top + "px"; parentDiv.appendChild(div1); var div2 = document.createElement('div'); div2.className = "handle"; div2.id ="d2"; div2.style.left = (targetDimensions.right + 50) + "px"; div2.style.border="solid red 1px"; div2.style.top = targetDimensions.top + "px"; parentDiv.appendChild(div2); var div3 = document.createElement('div'); div3.className = "handle"; div3.id = "d3"; div3.style.left = (targetDimensions.right + 90) + "px"; div3.style.border="solid green 1px"; div3.style.top = (targetDimensions.top) + "px"; parentDiv.appendChild(div3); }

For starter the name is a bit confusing to me. Do you mean addHandlers? Handlers are functions to be triggered on events, I would have thought these divs you are creating are targets or targetElements? You may have a better name for them than that, but I am not familiar with your project.

The main issue though or code smell here is repetition. There is a clear pattern there in the div1,2 and 3, with the only thing unique being the addition of borders on the div2 and div3 element.

You could reduce this divs creation part down to one function, along these lines

const createTargetDiv = function(id, targetDimensions, offsetRight) { const div = document.createElement('div'); div.className = 'handler' // <-- again not so sure about the name div.id = id div1.style.left = `${targetDimensions.right + offsetRight}px` div1.style.top = `${targetDimensions.top}px` return div // return new div element }

then your addHandles or addTargets function would call createTargetDiv like so.

// you don't currently appear be using targetWidth or targetHeight in this function const createTargets = function(currentElement) { const targetDimensions = currentElement.getBoundingClientRect() parentDiv.appendChild(createTargetDiv('d1', targetDimensions, 10)) parentDiv.appendChild(createTargetDiv('d2', targetDimensions, 50)) parentDiv.appendChild(createTargetDiv('d3', targetDimensions, 90)) }

An option if you want those borders, maybe to add that to your css instead

#d2 { border:1px solid red; } #d3 { border:1px solid green; }

You end up with less code and therefore less to go wrong and less to edit. It’s also easier to read.