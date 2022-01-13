Adding an EventListener to Elements in a Class Using Bubbling

#1

I have a parent DIV called workspace and it contains a child DIV called test1. When the DIV test1 is clicked, 3 new DIVs are created dynamically. These 3 DIVs belong to a CSS class called handle and they will be removed from the DOM when the grandparent DIV (workspace) is clicked. I’m trying to add an eventlistener to each of the 3 DIVs using their class name and Bubbling but it is not working.

It works if I give each of the DIVs an ID, get all of them in an array using querySelectorAll with their class name, loop through the array, and finally identify which element is clicked using their IDs before adding the eventlistener in if statements. However I would like to use Bubbling instead of loop to add eventlisteners. If you are wondering why I used their IDs it is because I want each of the three DIVs to have a different behavior when they are clicked, dragged, etc. Please see my code on jsfiddle here.

#2

There’s quite a lot going on there.

Personally I would save the work you have done, duplicate and strip out a load of the code.

Right now you want to focus on the event delegation part of it. Simple alerts or console.logs to say ‘clicked me’ might be more helpful.

So for instance maybe strip out the mousedowns, the getBoundingClientRect the offset widths etc., reduce down to maybe one simple div being created.

Essentially a major simplification. Once you’ve fixed the event targeting issue, you can then put those bits and pieces back in.

In addition here is a link that maybe useful

#3

I know you didn’t ask about this in particular, but it does standout to me.

This is your addHandles function.

    function addHandles(curEl, targetWidth, targetHeight){
    handlersAdded = true;
    let targetDimensions = curEl.getBoundingClientRect();
    var div1 = document.createElement('div');
    div1.className = "handle";
    div1.id = "d1";
    div1.style.left = (targetDimensions.right + 10) + "px";
    div1.style.top = targetDimensions.top + "px";
    parentDiv.appendChild(div1);
    
    var div2 = document.createElement('div');
    div2.className = "handle";
    div2.id ="d2";
    div2.style.left = (targetDimensions.right + 50) + "px";
    div2.style.border="solid red 1px";
    div2.style.top = targetDimensions.top  + "px";
    parentDiv.appendChild(div2);
    
    
    var div3 = document.createElement('div');
    div3.className = "handle";
    div3.id = "d3";
    div3.style.left = (targetDimensions.right + 90) + "px";
    div3.style.border="solid green 1px";
    
    div3.style.top = (targetDimensions.top) + "px";
    parentDiv.appendChild(div3);
}

For starter the name is a bit confusing to me. Do you mean addHandlers? Handlers are functions to be triggered on events, I would have thought these divs you are creating are targets or targetElements? You may have a better name for them than that, but I am not familiar with your project.

The main issue though or code smell here is repetition. There is a clear pattern there in the div1,2 and 3, with the only thing unique being the addition of borders on the div2 and div3 element.

You could reduce this divs creation part down to one function, along these lines

const createTargetDiv = function(id, targetDimensions, offsetRight) {
    const div = document.createElement('div');
    
    div.className = 'handler' // <-- again not so sure about the name
    div.id = id
    div1.style.left = `${targetDimensions.right + offsetRight}px`
    div1.style.top = `${targetDimensions.top}px`

    return div // return new div element
}

then your addHandles or addTargets function would call createTargetDiv like so.

// you don't currently appear be using targetWidth or targetHeight in this function
const createTargets = function(currentElement) {
    const targetDimensions = currentElement.getBoundingClientRect()

    parentDiv.appendChild(createTargetDiv('d1', targetDimensions, 10))
    parentDiv.appendChild(createTargetDiv('d2', targetDimensions, 50))
    parentDiv.appendChild(createTargetDiv('d3', targetDimensions, 90))
}

An option if you want those borders, maybe to add that to your css instead

#d2 {
    border:1px solid red;
}

#d3 {
    border:1px solid green;
}

You end up with less code and therefore less to go wrong and less to edit. It’s also easier to read.