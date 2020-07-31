Adding an event hadler using DOM and addEventListener

jlusty: jlusty: input.onblur

well i imagine that’s throwing you an error because you havent declared ‘input’.

Validating an email is always a notoriously difficult thing to do.

Regex tests should be checked with .test(), not includes.

you’ll find it easier to control this by defining your CSS for the ‘invalid’ class, and then simply adding/removing the invalid class from the elements as necessary. Define your invalid class to have a background color of red, and then you don’t need to attach other event listeners, you can just let the browser’s internal renderer handle the statechange.

Also, you may want to consider implementing some browser-builtin validation, but if your form needs to contend with pre-HTML5 browsers or you’re doing this as an exercise of javascript, perhaps not the desired solution.