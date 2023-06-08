Adding a search box to a drop-down

After what you said, I checked and noticed that the hamburger wasn’t showing up. It had been working okay, so I’m guessing recent changes may have caused the problem. I had this same issue a while ago and after some research managed to fix it by adding navbar-dark
<nav class="navbar navbar-expand-lg navbar-dark navbar-custom fixed-top"> I’ve added this back in and it now shows up in mobile. What do you think?
After what you said, I checked and noticed that the hamburger wasn’t showing up. It had been working okay, so I’m guessing recent changes may have caused the problem. I had this same issue a while ago and after some research managed to fix it by adding navbar-dark
Yes that’s working now but there is he same issue of the google search not closing when info is clicked on small screen.
You need to set the z-index to zero here.
.nav-item-with-search .show:before {
z-index: 0;
}
You could add that in the media query for the smaller screen as the large screen version is ok.
I am out now until tomorrow