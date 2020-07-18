Adding a "hint" button to puzzle

like the 5 boxes in post 33 that spell “stars” how would you make a “hint” button to push to reveal a letter as needed if you get stuck?
Thanks
This is not meant as an answer but maybe as a helper with the CSS for the JS experts to do properly.
Obviously the hints should be obfuscated in some way.
I mean, it’s not exactly what i’d call a hint so much as giving the answer, but yeah, what Paul’s put up is a perfectly valid solution.
You might be able to do a little finagling of stripping out some of the querySelectors by using previousSibling rather than a full on search, but the foundation’s solid.
Wow!!! Awesome!!
Thanks
Why does it say 502 bad gateway when I click on the pen in Post 2?
How do you draw a circle inside of the squares in Post 2?
Thanks
Codepen does that sometimes. Just refresh your browser and it should load.
Inside which squares.? The crossword or the hint squares.
How big a circle and where is it to go? Or did you mean you want to change the square to a circle?
If so just use border-radius:50% on the element concerned.
Circle goes inside the hint squares,touching all sides like a jumble, its just for decoration
I forgot, even though the circle is inside the squares, the squares are still active and can accept input, backspace as before. The circle is just decorative.
I like the hint function that you provided earlier, just trying to think of other features to puzzle.