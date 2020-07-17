Adding a "hint" button to puzzle

like the 5 boxes in post 33 that spell “stars” how would you make a “hint” button to push to reveal a letter as needed if you get stuck?
This is not meant as an answer but maybe as a helper with the CSS for the JS experts to do properly.:slight_smile:

Obviously the hints should be obfuscated in some way.

I mean, it’s not exactly what i’d call a hint so much as giving the answer, but yeah, what Paul’s put up is a perfectly valid solution.
You might be able to do a little finagling of stripping out some of the querySelectors by using previousSibling rather than a full on search, but the foundation’s solid.

Wow!!! Awesome!!
