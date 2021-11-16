Adding a fade-in to the exit button

asasass: asasass: I don’t believe pointer-events: none; is doing anything in the code here.

It’s not doing anything because you have the animation set to 0s. Basically it goes straight to pointer-events:initial and you can click the button before its faded in.

It should be set to 5s the same as the body.

.thePlay circle{ animation: fadeInButtons 5s ease 0s forwards; pointer-events: none; }

Now you can’t click the play button until its fully visible.