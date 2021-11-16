Adding a fade-in to the exit button

PaulOB
It’s not doing anything because you have the animation set to 0s. Basically it goes straight to pointer-events:initial and you can click the button before its faded in.
It should be set to 5s the same as the body.
.thePlay circle{
animation: fadeInButtons 5s ease 0s forwards;
pointer-events: none;
}
Now you can’t click the play button until its fully visible.
asasass
Those have to match, I get it now.
asasass
This is needed also I found: https://jsfiddle.net/q7y52wxz/
.initial-fade {
cursor: default;
}
Without it the cursor changes back to pointer.
asasass
Using css instead of svg for the buttons I am able to do this: https://jsfiddle.net/vcx5z8go/
/*.initial-fade,
.fadingOut {
cursor: default;
}*/
.initial-fade {
pointer-events: none;
}
