Adding a fade-in to the exit button

HTML & CSS
#45

It’s not doing anything because you have the animation set to 0s. Basically it goes straight to pointer-events:initial and you can click the button before its faded in.

It should be set to 5s the same as the body.

.thePlay circle{
  animation: fadeInButtons 5s ease 0s forwards;
  pointer-events: none;
}

Now you can’t click the play button until its fully visible.

#46

Those have to match, I get it now.

#47

This is needed also I found: https://jsfiddle.net/q7y52wxz/

.initial-fade {
  cursor: default;
}

Without it the cursor changes back to pointer.

#49

Using css instead of svg for the buttons I am able to do this: https://jsfiddle.net/vcx5z8go/

/*.initial-fade,
.fadingOut {
  cursor: default;
}*/

.initial-fade {
  pointer-events: none;
}
#51

