Adding a fade-in to the exit button

On the exit button, after the exit button is clicked, the cursor changes to default.

I think pointer-events: none; was used to do that.

pointer-events: none; } @keyframes fadeInExit { 99% { pointer-events: none; } 100% { pointer-events: initial; opacity: 1; } }

How do I add that with .thePlay ? https://jsfiddle.net/6m9owcL8/1/

.thePlay { }

If that is not how it was done,

How was that done, and how do I do that with .thePlay svg button?

How would I add pointer-events: none; to the svg play buttons after they are clicked?

That is how it works with the exit button, the cursor changes to default after it is clicked.

Which is caused by this I think: pointer-events: none;

If I am understanding what the issue is, I might not be.

I know that, after clicking on the exit button , the cursor changes from pointer to default , and stays on default after it is clicked.

I’m trying to do the same thing with the svg play button.

In the fiddle you can see that after the svg play button is clicked, the cursor does not stay as default, it changes back to pointer.

Which allows for a 2nd button to be clicked before the buttons fade out completely.