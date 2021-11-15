Adding a fade-in to the exit button

asasass: asasass: When the animation is placed on the body without a class, clicking on the svg too soon causes the svgs to fade in all the way, then fade out. https://jsfiddle.net/k3u26j1v/ Why is that?

You know why that is.!

The body has an animation that is fading in and in that demo there is a 20second animation for it. When you click the svg (which you will be able to because you didn’t add the code I gave to stop it) there is a new class added to the body which changes the animation to the initial-fade animation. The old original animation no longer exists because the animation name has been changed with the new class as they address the same element (the body).

If you don’t want the svg to be clicked while the page is loading you need to sop that happening and I have given you code for that but you said it had no effect.

asasass: asasass: If .outer is used: body .outer { animation: fadeInButtons 2s ease forwards; }

That is now an animation on a different element. You are no longer animating the body. You won;t get any fade effect on the body’s blue background. What you should really be doing anyway is setting it to transparent and then allow it to change color while fading in.

e.g.

body {

background: #353198;

animation: fadeInButtons 20s ease forwards;

}

@keyframes fadeInButtons { 0% { opacity: 0; background:white; /* or transparent but will look like black to start with*/ } 100% { opacity: 1; background: #353198; } }

asasass: asasass: When .outer is used, the Exit button stays on pointer when it is clicked, changes to default only when the mouse moves

It seems an event occurs when the pointer moves but not while it is not moving. As soon as you move the mouse it detects the pointer events:none and the cursor goes back to default. It seems as though you still can’t click the element but the cursor is only detected when the element is moved.

Therefore you probably need to set the state of the cursor at the same time that you change pointer events so that it displays as you want without the mouse moving. Which I believe I already did in one of the sets of code I gave you and then you said "how come its not needed here" and started another 100 posts.

I believe the testing has been inconsistent in that its almost impossible for me to click the mouse without moving it.