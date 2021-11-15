Adding a fade-in to the exit button

Update:
Adding:
clip-path: circle(50%); fixes the white space issue.
I’m down to 1 issue:
The hover works stand alone, by itself:
Seen Here: https://jsfiddle.net/02ke4r5v
.exit:hover .exitHover {
fill: green;
}
When I place it in my code it does not work.
Seen Here: https://jsfiddle.net/hnba7z0d/
How would I get hover to work on the exit Button?
Update: Hover now works.
https://jsfiddle.net/2tkvf1ur/
.exit svg {
fill: red;
}
.exit:hover svg {
fill: green;
}
Removed fill from here:
<button class="exit" type="button" aria-label="Close">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="-144 -144 288 288">
<g id="exit">
<title>exit</title>
<path class="exitHover" d="m-143 0a143 143 0 1 1 286 0 143 143 0 0 1 -286 0m128-112a113 113 0 0 0 -97 97h97zm-97 127a113 113 0 0 0 97 97v-97zm127 97a113 113 0 0 0 97 -97h-97zm97-127a113 113 0 0 0 -97 -97v97z" transform="rotate(45)"/>
</g>
</svg>
</button>