Adding a fade-in to the exit button

Instead of doing this:

body { background: #353198; animation: fadeInButtons 2s ease 0s forwards; } .initial-fade { cursor: default; }

I found this works:

body { background: #353198; } body .outer { animation: fadeInButtons 2s ease forwards; }

or this:

body .thePlay { animation: fadeInButtons 2s ease forwards; }

Where then this is not needed:

.initial-fade { cursor: default; }

My question is:

When a class is on body, clicking on the svgs too soon on here causes the svg to fade out before fading in completely.

https://jsfiddle.net/r6bt0q15/

body .outer { animation: fadeInButtons 20s ease forwards; }

When the animation is placed on the body without a class, clicking on the svg too soon causes the svgs to fade in all the way, then fade out.

https://jsfiddle.net/k3u26j1v/

Why is that?

body { background: #353198; animation: fadeInButtons 20s ease forwards; }

Update: I stand corrected.

If .outer is used:

body .outer { animation: fadeInButtons 2s ease forwards; }

This would be needed:

.fadingOut { cursor: default; }

But not if .thePlay is used there instead.

I think the reason for that is, .outer might occupy the space where the exit button is located.

When .outer is used, the Exit button stays on pointer when it is clicked, changes to default only when the mouse moves.

cursor: default; would be used so that the cursor changes to default right away.

Seen Here: https://jsfiddle.net/0t5srnq4/1/