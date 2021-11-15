Adding a fade-in to the exit button

Update: This works: https://jsfiddle.net/mbxkenq9/
.exit {
top: auto;
bottom: -47.63px;
margin: auto;
right: 0;
left: 0;
width: 47.63px;
height: 47.63px;
border: none;
background: none;
padding: 0;
border-radius: 50%;
animation: fadeInExit 2s forwards 0s;
opacity: 0;
pointer-events: none;
}
@keyframes fadeInExit {
99% {
pointer-events: none;
}
100% {
pointer-events: initial;
opacity: 1;
}
}
.exitHover {
pointer-events: none;
}
.exitCircle{
cursor: pointer;
}
.exitCircle:hover + .exitHover {
fill: green;
}
<button class="exit" type="button" aria-label="Close">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="-144 -144 288 288">
<g id="exit">
<title>exit</title>
<circle class="exitCircle" cx="0" cy="0" r="144" fill="transparent" />
<path class="exitHover" d="m-143 0a143 143 0 1 1 286 0 143 143 0 0 1 -286 0m128-112a113 113 0 0 0 -97 97h97zm-97 127a113 113 0 0 0 97 97v-97zm127 97a113 113 0 0 0 97 -97h-97zm97-127a113 113 0 0 0 -97 -97v97z" transform="rotate(45)" fill="red" />
</g>
</svg>
</button>
But, I am having difficulty adding it to the YouTube code.
My attempt: https://jsfiddle.net/po93j1nk/
I wasn’t able to get the hover working, that and, clicking off the circle closes it.
I am finding that,
That does not work as the
cursor: pointer; needs to be on the .exit class.
I’m back to square 1. https://jsfiddle.net/g9de2rnu/
Using Dev Tools: The Green https://jsfiddle.net/t34adqxo/
Top left, right, bottom left, bottom right off the svg is clickable white space.