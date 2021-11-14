Adding a fade-in to the exit button

HTML & CSS
#17

I got it. thanks.
https://jsfiddle.net/7f0z6qau/


.exit {
  animation: fadeInExit 8s forwards 8s;
  /* visibility: hidden;*/
  opacity: 0;
  pointer-events: none;
}

@keyframes fadeInExit {
  99% {
    pointer-events: none;
  }

  100% {
    pointer-events: initial;
    opacity: 1;
  }
}

.fadingOut .exit {
  animation: fadeOutExit 8s forwards;
  pointer-events:none;
  opacity:1;
}

@keyframes fadeOutExit {
  to {
    opacity: 0;
  }
}
#19

I created a new exit button and pointer-events: initial; is creating white space around the svg.

When it is removed, there is no white space, then when it is added back in, white space appears.

In the code example I provided here you can see the white space by both the mouse cursor changing to pointer, and from the svg changing to green before the mouse touches the svg.

The exit button code by itself: https://jsfiddle.net/9xkesw3q/

Is there a solution to this? Would pointer-events: initial; be replaced with something else? or, maybe I don’t have it set up correctly, I am not sure.

.exit {
  top: auto;
  bottom: -47.63px;
  margin: auto;
  right: 0;
  left: 0;
  width: 47.63px;
  height: 47.63px;
  cursor: pointer;
  border: none;
  background: none;
  padding: 0;
  border-radius: 50%;
  /*animation: 8s fadeIn;
  animation-fill-mode: forwards;
  animation-delay: 8s;*/
  animation: fadeInExit 0s forwards 0s;
  /* visibility: hidden;*/
  opacity: 0;
  pointer-events: none;
}

@keyframes fadeInExit {
  99% {
    pointer-events: none;
  }

  100% {
    pointer-events: initial;
    opacity: 1;
  }
}

.fadingOut .exit {
  animation: fadeOutExit 8s forwards;
  pointer-events: none;
  opacity: 1;
}

@keyframes fadeOutExit {
  to {
    opacity: 0;
  }
}

button.exit {
  pointer-events: none;
}

.exit:hover .exitHover {
  fill: green;
}

html

      <button class="exit" type="button" aria-label="Close">
        <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="-144 -144 288 288">
          <g id="exit">
            <title>exit</title>
            <circle cx="0" cy="0" r="144" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
            <path class="exitHover" d="m-143 0a143 143 0 1 1 286 0 143 143 0 0 1 -286 0m128-112a113 113 0 0 0 -97 97h97zm-97 127a113 113 0 0 0 97 97v-97zm127 97a113 113 0 0 0 97 -97h-97zm97-127a113 113 0 0 0 -97 -97v97z" transform="rotate(45)" fill="red" />
          </g>
        </svg>
      </button>

In addition to that, for some reason, it’s not working in the YouTube code.

The issue is that the space where the svg button is, it’s clickable before the svg fades in on the screen. I’m not really sure what the reason for that is.

https://jsfiddle.net/ofk8b5L9/2/

If it is clickable, that must mean, I’m missing a pointer-events: none; somewhere in the code?

.exit {
  position: absolute;
  top: auto;
  bottom: -47.63px;
  margin: auto;
  right: 0;
  left: 0;
  width: 47.63px;
  height: 47.63px;
  cursor: pointer;
  border: none;
  background: none;
  padding: 0;
  border-radius: 50%;
  /*animation: 8s fadeIn;
  animation-fill-mode: forwards;
  animation-delay: 8s;*/
  animation: fadeInExit 8s forwards 8s;
  /* visibility: hidden;*/
  opacity: 0;
  pointer-events: none;
}

@keyframes fadeInExit {
  99% {
    pointer-events: none;
  }
  
  100% {
   /* pointer-events: initial;*/
    opacity: 1;
  }
}

.fadingOut .exit{
  animation: fadeOutExit 8s forwards;
  pointer-events: none;
  opacity: 1;
}

@keyframes fadeOutExit {
  to {
    opacity: 0;
  }
}
button.exit {
  pointer-events: none;
}

Update: It’s because of this line I added to the code.

<circle cx="0" cy="0" r="144" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />

But I have it in there for a reason, to remove the white space, which is the same method I used with the play buttons, and that worked fine.

That line is allowing the svg to be clicked on before it has faded in.

Would there be a way to delay or prevent:

<circle cx="0" cy="0" r="144" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />

From being clicked on until after the svg has faded in?

Would I be able to add visibility: hidden; to it, or something that would make it stay unclickable?

To try to find a solution, I made this to test on. https://jsfiddle.net/5jzo8apL/

There are currently 2 issues:

1) pointer-events: initial; creates unnecessary white space.

2) This line needs to stay unclickable until after the svg has faded in.

<circle cx="0" cy="0" r="144" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />

2 can be tested by putting the mouse cursor over the empty fade in space to see if there is a pointer, if there is one, that means the space is clickable.

.exit {
  top: auto;
  bottom: -47.63px;
  margin: auto;
  right: 0;
  left: 0;
  width: 47.63px;
  height: 47.63px;
  cursor: pointer;
  border: none;
  background: none;
  padding: 0;
  border-radius: 50%;
  /*animation: 8s fadeIn;
  animation-fill-mode: forwards;
  animation-delay: 8s;*/
  animation: fadeInExit 12s forwards 0s;
  /* visibility: hidden;*/
  opacity: 0;
  pointer-events: none;
}

@keyframes fadeInExit {
  99% {
    pointer-events: none;
  }

  100% {
   pointer-events: initial;
    opacity: 1;
  }
}

button.exit {
  pointer-events: none;
}

.exit:hover .exitHover {
  fill: green;
}


      <button class="exit" type="button" aria-label="Close">
        <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="-144 -144 288 288">
          <g id="exit">
            <title>exit</title>
            <circle cx="0" cy="0" r="144" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
            <path class="exitHover" d="m-143 0a143 143 0 1 1 286 0 143 143 0 0 1 -286 0m128-112a113 113 0 0 0 -97 97h97zm-97 127a113 113 0 0 0 97 97v-97zm127 97a113 113 0 0 0 97 -97h-97zm97-127a113 113 0 0 0 -97 -97v97z" transform="rotate(45)" fill="red" />
          </g>
        </svg>
      </button>

Adding visibility: hidden; works to keep visiblePainted unclickable, but then the svg does not fade out, it just disappears.

I almost got it there. https://jsfiddle.net/7p3mcn8v/

.exit {
  animation: fadeInExit 8s forwards 8s;
  /* visibility: hidden;*/
  opacity: 0;
  pointer-events: none;
  visibility: hidden;
}

@keyframes fadeInExit {
  99% {
    pointer-events: none;
  }

  100% {
    visibility: visible;
    pointer-events: initial;
    opacity: 1;
  }
}

.fadingOut .exit {
  animation: fadeOutExit 8s forwards;
  pointer-events: none;
  opacity: 1;
}

@keyframes fadeOutExit {
  to {
    opacity: 0;
  }
}

And: visibility: visible; is not able to be used in here:

Which is where the post #13 issue comes up again.

.fadingOut .exit {
  animation: fadeOutExit 8s forwards;
  pointer-events: none;
  visibility: visible;
  opacity: 1;
}
#20

Update: This works: https://jsfiddle.net/mbxkenq9/

.exit {
  top: auto;
  bottom: -47.63px;
  margin: auto;
  right: 0;
  left: 0;
  width: 47.63px;
  height: 47.63px;
  border: none;
  background: none;
  padding: 0;
  border-radius: 50%;
  animation: fadeInExit 2s forwards 0s;
  opacity: 0;
  pointer-events: none;
}

@keyframes fadeInExit {
  99% {
    pointer-events: none;
  }

  100% {
    pointer-events: initial;
    opacity: 1;
  }
}
.exitHover {
  pointer-events: none;
}
.exitCircle{
  cursor: pointer;
}

.exitCircle:hover + .exitHover {
  fill: green;
}

<button class="exit" type="button" aria-label="Close">
        <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="-144 -144 288 288">
          <g id="exit">
            <title>exit</title>
            
            <circle class="exitCircle" cx="0" cy="0" r="144" fill="transparent" />
            <path class="exitHover" d="m-143 0a143 143 0 1 1 286 0 143 143 0 0 1 -286 0m128-112a113 113 0 0 0 -97 97h97zm-97 127a113 113 0 0 0 97 97v-97zm127 97a113 113 0 0 0 97 -97h-97zm97-127a113 113 0 0 0 -97 -97v97z" transform="rotate(45)" fill="red" />
          </g>
        </svg>
      </button>

But, I am having difficulty adding it to the YouTube code.

My attempt: https://jsfiddle.net/po93j1nk/

I wasn’t able to get the hover working, that and, clicking off the circle closes it.

I am finding that,

That does not work as the cursor: pointer; needs to be on the .exit class.

I’m back to square 1. https://jsfiddle.net/g9de2rnu/

Using Dev Tools: The Green https://jsfiddle.net/t34adqxo/

Top left, right, bottom left, bottom right off the svg is clickable white space.

#21

Update:

Adding: clip-path: circle(50%); fixes the white space issue.

I’m down to 1 issue:

The hover works stand alone, by itself:

Seen Here: https://jsfiddle.net/02ke4r5v

.exit:hover .exitHover {
  fill: green;
}

When I place it in my code it does not work.

Seen Here: https://jsfiddle.net/hnba7z0d/

How would I get hover to work on the exit Button?

Update: Hover now works.

https://jsfiddle.net/2tkvf1ur/

.exit svg {
  fill: red;
}

.exit:hover svg {
  fill: green;
}

Removed fill from here:

<button class="exit" type="button" aria-label="Close">
        <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="-144 -144 288 288">
          <g id="exit">
            <title>exit</title>
            <path class="exitHover" d="m-143 0a143 143 0 1 1 286 0 143 143 0 0 1 -286 0m128-112a113 113 0 0 0 -97 97h97zm-97 127a113 113 0 0 0 97 97v-97zm127 97a113 113 0 0 0 97 -97h-97zm97-127a113 113 0 0 0 -97 -97v97z" transform="rotate(45)"/>
          </g>
        </svg>
      </button>
#22

How would I Fade out the exit svg on the hovered color?

It goes from red, hovers to green.

Then, how would I have it fade out on green?

https://jsfiddle.net/9ejofLs1/

.exit:hover svg {
  fill: green;
}

.fadingOut .exit {
  animation: fadeOutExit 8s forwards;
  pointer-events: none;
  opacity: 1;

}

@keyframes fadeOutExit {
  to {
    opacity: 0;    
  }
}
#24

Like this:

.exit:hover svg,
.fadingOut .exit svg  {
  fill: green;
}
1 Like
#25

Here I added an animation for hover fade in.

I think I did this right.

.exit:hover svg,
.fadingOut .exit svg  {
  fill: green;
  animation: exitHoverFadeIn 3s ease forwards;
}

@keyframes exitHoverFadeIn {
  from {
    fill: red;
  }
}

How do I add an animation for hover fade out? https://jsfiddle.net/gwtmhL58/

I was thinking it would be written this way.

Then where would the animation line be placed?

I am stuck on this.

animation: exitHoverFadeOut 3s ease forwards;

@keyframes exitHoverFadeOut {
  to {
    fill: red;
  }
}
#26

You don’t need an animation for a simple color hover change.

.exit svg {
  fill: red;
  transition: fill 1s ease;
}
.exit:hover svg  {
  fill: green;
}

That will transition in and out.

1 Like
#27

That was going to be my next question because I was reading about it and that transition should be used with hover, but I was not able to figure it out.

https://jsfiddle.net/2t1bzg43/

.exit svg {
  fill: red;
  transition: fill 3s ease;
}

.exit:hover svg,
.fadingOut .exit svg  {
  fill: green;
}
#28

The transition is applied to the normal state of the element and then when the property you are transitioning is changed in some way (e.g. via hover) then it will transition to that new value assuming it is a property that can be transitioned.

1 Like
#29

On the exit button, after the exit button is clicked, the cursor changes to default.

I think pointer-events: none; was used to do that.

  pointer-events: none;
}

@keyframes fadeInExit {
  99% {
    pointer-events: none;
  }

  100% {
    pointer-events: initial;
    opacity: 1;
  }
}

How do I add that with .thePlay ? https://jsfiddle.net/6m9owcL8/1/

.thePlay {
}

If that is not how it was done,

How was that done, and how do I do that with .thePlay svg button?

How would I add pointer-events: none; to the svg play buttons after they are clicked?

That is how it works with the exit button, the cursor changes to default after it is clicked.

Which is caused by this I think: pointer-events: none;

If I am understanding what the issue is, I might not be.

I know that, after clicking on the exit button , the cursor changes from pointer to default , and stays on default after it is clicked.

I’m trying to do the same thing with the svg play button.

In the fiddle you can see that after the svg play button is clicked, the cursor does not stay as default, it changes back to pointer.

Which allows for a 2nd button to be clicked before the buttons fade out completely.

#30

You can use the initial-fade class that is being added to the body.

.initial-fade .thePlay{pointer-events:none;cursor:default;}

I’m not sure the pointer-events is needed as you have already clicked it and its already on its way but should do no harm to leave it in. I don’t think clicking the play again and again will do anything different.

#31

Click on 1st button: video starts.
Click on 2nd button: video starts
Click on 3rd button: video starts.

All 3 videos start before the svg buttons completely fades out.

Seen Here: https://jsitor.com/AKLpd4w9-

I should only be able to click on 1 button, not 2.

cursor: default; should change on its own.
Also, that was never added to the exit button.

The exit and play are both buttons.

After the exit is clicked: cursor changes to default on its own, and stays as default.

After the play button is clicked: the cursor changes to default, then back to pointer.

pointer-events: none; is not doing anything in the code.

.initial-fade .thePlay {
  pointer-events: none;
}

On the exit button:

pointer-events: none; was placed here:

.exit svg {
  fill: red;
  transition: fill 3s ease;
}

.exit:hover svg,
.fadingOut .exit svg {
  fill: green;
}

.fadingOut .exit {
  animation: fadeOutExit 8s forwards;
  pointer-events: none;
  opacity: 1;

}

@keyframes fadeOutExit {
  to {
    opacity: 0;
  }
}
#33

The play button has an html attribute on the inner circle element that explicitly sets pointer events The exit button does not have this.

The only way to over-ride attributes is by using !important.

You need to do this:

.initial-fade .thePlay ,
.initial-fade .thePlay *{
pointer-events: none!important;
}
1 Like
#34

I spotted an issue:

The animation that was added to here:

body {
  background: #353198;
  /*animation: fadeInButtons 2s ease 0s forwards;*/
}

@keyframes fadeInButtons {
  0% {
    opacity: 0;
  }

  100% {
    opacity: 1;
  }
}

It interferes with the mouse pointer when the play svg is clicked.

body.initial-fade {
  animation: initial-fade 3s ease forwards;
}

@keyframes initial-fade {
  to {
    opacity: 0;
  }
}

.initial-fade .thePlay ,
.initial-fade .thePlay *{
pointer-events: none!important;
}

When this is enabled in the code: https://jsfiddle.net/fecxkqhb/
animation: fadeInButtons 2s ease 0s forwards;

After clicking on the play svg, the mouse cursor stays as pointer, it kind of stutters until the mouse is moved, then changes to default.

When this line is disabled in the code: https://jsfiddle.net/xua432Lb/
/*animation: fadeInButtons 2s ease 0s forwards;*/

The mouse cursor changes to default right away and stays as default.

How would that issue be fixed in the code?

Is the fade-in of the buttons still able to work in the code, or would it need to be removed?

#35

I can’t replicate that unless you are clicking in the first 2 seconds of page load while the button fades in for the first time. I’m not quick enough to make that happen so I see no issue.

If that is your issue then you can add a fade on to the circle on the play button and set its pointer events to none while the whole thing fades in.

body {
  background: #353198;
  animation: fadeInButtons 2s ease 0s forwards;
}

@keyframes fadeInButtons {
  0% {
    opacity: 0;
    pointer-events: none;
  }

  99,9% {
    pointer-events: none;
  }

  100% {
    opacity: 1;
    pointer-events: initial;
  }
}
.thePlay circle {
  animation: fadeInButtons 2s ease 0s forwards;
  pointer-events: none;
}

Any other deviation from the norm is probably a bug or browser implementation.

You are making all these fade ins which I find very annoying if I were a user as I want to quickly click the buttons whether they are faded or not. Many users will click the button once or twice and then when nothing happens will think its broken. I’m not sure they will wait for 6 seconds and then click it again.

#36

I found adding this works. https://jsfiddle.net/u163ysbc/

.initial-fade {
  cursor: default;
}
#37

You never added @keyframes to this:

.thePlay circle {
  animation: fadeInButtons 2s ease 0s forwards;
  pointer-events: none;
}

Also, that is using an identical animation name.

body {
  background: #353198;
  animation: fadeInButtons 2s ease 0s forwards;
}
#38

It uses the same fadeInButtons keyframes that the body uses.

#39

I asked because it didn’t do anything in the code for me.

But doing this worked:
It fixed the issue.

.initial-fade {
  cursor: default;
}