Adding a fade-in to the exit button

I created a new exit button and pointer-events: initial; is creating white space around the svg.

When it is removed, there is no white space, then when it is added back in, white space appears.

In the code example I provided here you can see the white space by both the mouse cursor changing to pointer, and from the svg changing to green before the mouse touches the svg.

The exit button code by itself: https://jsfiddle.net/9xkesw3q/

Is there a solution to this? Would pointer-events: initial; be replaced with something else? or, maybe I don’t have it set up correctly, I am not sure.

.exit { top: auto; bottom: -47.63px; margin: auto; right: 0; left: 0; width: 47.63px; height: 47.63px; cursor: pointer; border: none; background: none; padding: 0; border-radius: 50%; /*animation: 8s fadeIn; animation-fill-mode: forwards; animation-delay: 8s;*/ animation: fadeInExit 0s forwards 0s; /* visibility: hidden;*/ opacity: 0; pointer-events: none; } @keyframes fadeInExit { 99% { pointer-events: none; } 100% { pointer-events: initial; opacity: 1; } } .fadingOut .exit { animation: fadeOutExit 8s forwards; pointer-events: none; opacity: 1; } @keyframes fadeOutExit { to { opacity: 0; } } button.exit { pointer-events: none; } .exit:hover .exitHover { fill: green; }

html

<button class="exit" type="button" aria-label="Close"> <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="-144 -144 288 288"> <g id="exit"> <title>exit</title> <circle cx="0" cy="0" r="144" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" /> <path class="exitHover" d="m-143 0a143 143 0 1 1 286 0 143 143 0 0 1 -286 0m128-112a113 113 0 0 0 -97 97h97zm-97 127a113 113 0 0 0 97 97v-97zm127 97a113 113 0 0 0 97 -97h-97zm97-127a113 113 0 0 0 -97 -97v97z" transform="rotate(45)" fill="red" /> </g> </svg> </button>

In addition to that, for some reason, it’s not working in the YouTube code.

The issue is that the space where the svg button is, it’s clickable before the svg fades in on the screen. I’m not really sure what the reason for that is.

https://jsfiddle.net/ofk8b5L9/2/

If it is clickable, that must mean, I’m missing a pointer-events: none; somewhere in the code?

.exit { position: absolute; top: auto; bottom: -47.63px; margin: auto; right: 0; left: 0; width: 47.63px; height: 47.63px; cursor: pointer; border: none; background: none; padding: 0; border-radius: 50%; /*animation: 8s fadeIn; animation-fill-mode: forwards; animation-delay: 8s;*/ animation: fadeInExit 8s forwards 8s; /* visibility: hidden;*/ opacity: 0; pointer-events: none; } @keyframes fadeInExit { 99% { pointer-events: none; } 100% { /* pointer-events: initial;*/ opacity: 1; } } .fadingOut .exit{ animation: fadeOutExit 8s forwards; pointer-events: none; opacity: 1; } @keyframes fadeOutExit { to { opacity: 0; } } button.exit { pointer-events: none; }

Update: It’s because of this line I added to the code.

<circle cx="0" cy="0" r="144" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />

But I have it in there for a reason, to remove the white space, which is the same method I used with the play buttons, and that worked fine.

That line is allowing the svg to be clicked on before it has faded in.

Would there be a way to delay or prevent:

<circle cx="0" cy="0" r="144" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />

From being clicked on until after the svg has faded in?

Would I be able to add visibility: hidden; to it, or something that would make it stay unclickable?

To try to find a solution, I made this to test on. https://jsfiddle.net/5jzo8apL/

There are currently 2 issues:

1) pointer-events: initial; creates unnecessary white space.

2) This line needs to stay unclickable until after the svg has faded in.

<circle cx="0" cy="0" r="144" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />

2 can be tested by putting the mouse cursor over the empty fade in space to see if there is a pointer, if there is one, that means the space is clickable.

.exit { top: auto; bottom: -47.63px; margin: auto; right: 0; left: 0; width: 47.63px; height: 47.63px; cursor: pointer; border: none; background: none; padding: 0; border-radius: 50%; /*animation: 8s fadeIn; animation-fill-mode: forwards; animation-delay: 8s;*/ animation: fadeInExit 12s forwards 0s; /* visibility: hidden;*/ opacity: 0; pointer-events: none; } @keyframes fadeInExit { 99% { pointer-events: none; } 100% { pointer-events: initial; opacity: 1; } } button.exit { pointer-events: none; } .exit:hover .exitHover { fill: green; }

<button class="exit" type="button" aria-label="Close"> <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="-144 -144 288 288"> <g id="exit"> <title>exit</title> <circle cx="0" cy="0" r="144" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" /> <path class="exitHover" d="m-143 0a143 143 0 1 1 286 0 143 143 0 0 1 -286 0m128-112a113 113 0 0 0 -97 97h97zm-97 127a113 113 0 0 0 97 97v-97zm127 97a113 113 0 0 0 97 -97h-97zm97-127a113 113 0 0 0 -97 -97v97z" transform="rotate(45)" fill="red" /> </g> </svg> </button>

Adding visibility: hidden; works to keep visiblePainted unclickable, but then the svg does not fade out, it just disappears.

I almost got it there. https://jsfiddle.net/7p3mcn8v/

.exit { animation: fadeInExit 8s forwards 8s; /* visibility: hidden;*/ opacity: 0; pointer-events: none; visibility: hidden; } @keyframes fadeInExit { 99% { pointer-events: none; } 100% { visibility: visible; pointer-events: initial; opacity: 1; } } .fadingOut .exit { animation: fadeOutExit 8s forwards; pointer-events: none; opacity: 1; } @keyframes fadeOutExit { to { opacity: 0; } }

And: visibility: visible; is not able to be used in here:

Which is where the post #13 issue comes up again.