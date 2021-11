Yes, it won’t effect the render, but I’d probably be inclined to remove the visibility property completely. Opacity seems doing all the work, so calling ‘visibility’ is just as likely to confuse someone (possibly you) looking at the code in future.

It’s not unusual to see people trying to animate between display:none --> display: block in a similar way. Although it’s easier to understand that there are no mid-points between 'none` and ‘block’ (i.e. none-ish…? slightly block?).

The visibility property seems more like something that should have degrees – like partially visible – but that’s precisely what opacity is for.