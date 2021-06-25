Adding a Circle around 2 words

HTML & CSS
I want to put a circle around

This: EEE
This: EEEE

Code: https://jsfiddle.net/4ujf2v67/

#holder {
  width: 400px;
  height: 400px;
  background: #000000;
  position: relative;
}

.hvcentered {
  flex-direction: column;
  display: flex;
  justify-content: center;
  align-items: center;
  width: 272px;
  height: 272px;
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  left: 0;
  margin: auto;
  background: white;
}

.text1 {
  font-family: Georgia;
  font-size: 35px;
  font-weight: 900;
  text-align: center;
  color: #38761d;

}

.text2 {
  font-family: Georgia;
  font-size: 35px;
  font-weight: 900;
  text-align: center;
  color: #38761d;
}

p {
  margin: 5px;
}

<div id="holder">
  <div class="hvcentered">

    <p class="text1">One set of text</p>

    <p class="text2 ">EEE + EEEE</p>

  </div>
</div>
Here I have put ellipses around text:

