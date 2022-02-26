Adding a ccTLD to my existing website?

I have an existing .com website would like to purchase a ccTLD (.ca) domain name and redirect to my site. Same content. One site.
Will doing this affect my SEO for the .com site? Or will it work better for me in Canadian Google SERP?
I have an existing .com website would like to purchase a ccTLD (.ca) domain name and redirect to my site. Same content. One site.
Will doing this affect my SEO for the .com site? Or will it work better for me in Canadian Google SERP?
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.