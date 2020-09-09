Adding a bonus puzzle to the CSS crossword

<h2>CLUE: ...and Stripes</h2>
<style>
$color-focus-item: #FFFF74;
.clue-box-container {
position: relative;
background: #FFFFFF;
}
.clue-box__item {
border: 1px solid #000000;
background: transparent;
position: relative;
z-index: 100;
text-align: center;
font-size: 20px;
font-weight: bold;
text-transform: uppercase;
width: 40px;
height: 40px;
}
.clue-box__item:active, .clue-box__item:focus {
background: #FFFF74;
border: 1px solid #000000;
outline: 1px solid #000000;
padding:0px
}
</style>
<div class="clues">
<input id="item1-1" class="clue-box__item" type="text" minlength="1" maxlength="1" pattern="^[sS]{1}$" required="required" value="" />
<input id="item1-2" class="clue-box__item" type="text" minlength="1" maxlength="1" pattern="^[tT]{1}$" required="required" value="" />
<input id="item1-3" class="clue-box__item" type="text" minlength="1" maxlength="1" pattern="^[aA]{1}$" required="required" value="" />
<input id="item1-4" class="clue-box__item" type="text" minlength="1" maxlength="1" pattern="^[rR]{1}$" required="required" value="" />
<input id="item1-5" class="clue-box__item" type="text" minlength="1" maxlength="1" pattern="^[sS]{1}$" required="required" value="" />
</div>
</html>
I would like to add a “bonus” puzzle ,separate from the crossword grid, consisting of 5 input squares (spells stars)with the active square being yellow and the highlight being khaki as in crossword; also if all the inputs are right, puzzle will display a checkmark beside the boxes and , “You Are Correct”. Of course, this code will be incorporated in the crossword as one puzzle. I kinda started the code, but may not need all of this since the code will be combined; can you help to achieve this? I hope this makes sense.