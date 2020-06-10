Adding a bonus puzzle to the CSS crossword

The CSS-Only crossword is not a good way to create a crossword or other related puzzles, as it uses many techniques that are very difficult to use on other puzzles that you create.

jackson108: jackson108: I have created a row of boxes(input squares), separate from the crossword puzzle grid with an active focus square and named the variable clue-box, but does not move when enter a letter. Do I need another function to make the cell move and the word highlight? Also do I need to add the keyboard listeners to the clue-box? Thanks.

A whole new set of JavaScript code would need to be created to achieve that. I will not be helping with that.