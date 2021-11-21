Adding a background in front of the video after the exit button is clicked

Instead of using javascript to delay the video from being removed, which causes the blank screen.

I wanted to put up, place a background in front of the video area after the exit button is clicked.

How would I do that in the code? https://jsfiddle.net/aqdjL3m7/

After the exit button is clicked, a background would be put up there in place of the black screen.

or, maybe the background of black would change to something else after the exit button is clicked?

The black that is seen is from here: background: #0a0a0a;

.curtain {
  position: relative;
  max-width: 642px;
  margin: auto;
  flex: 1 0 0%;
  background: #0a0a0a;
  border: 20px solid #000;
  border-radius: 3.2px;
  border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
}

I would be placing a background on top of this one after the exit button is clicked.

Maybe, that is all I am doing, changing the black to to something else after the exit button is clicked.

What is the best way to do this?

One way would be like this:


.fadingOut .panel-left,
.fadingOut .panel-right{
  z-index:2;
}
.fadingOut .sliding-panels:before{
  content:"";
  position:absolute;
  left:0;
  right:0;
  top:0;
  bottom:0;
  background:red;
background-size:cover;
  z-index:1;
}

Replace the red background with your image.

I found this is all that is needed.

.fadingOut .sliding-panels{
  position: absolute;
  left: 0;
  right: 0;
  top: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  background: red;
  background-size: cover;
}
Instead of placing something on top of it, would I be able to just change this background to something else?

background: #0a0a0a;

How might that be written?

.curtain {
  position: relative;
  max-width: 642px;
  margin: auto;
  flex: 1 0 0%;
  background: #0a0a0a;
  border: 20px solid #000;
  border-radius: 3.2px;
  border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
}

Would that be done similar to how the blue play changes to green?

I was not able to figure this out.

.color .curtain;{
background:red;  
}

  function markAsColor(color) {
    color.classList.add("color");
  }

 markAsColor(evt.currentTarget);
Yes but that changes the existing dynamics and now the left and right panels are tied to the sliding-panels container rather than the main common container.

It shouldn’t make a difference but my method was guaranteed not to upset anything

Doesn’t the video sit on that background? I thought you wanted something on top of the video?

The video sits on this, background: #0a0a0a;

So, for example, if I wanted to make that transparent, after the exit button is clicked, how would I do that? https://jsfiddle.net/aqdjL3m7/

.curtain {
  position: relative;
  max-width: 642px;
  margin: auto;
  flex: 1 0 0%;
  background: #0a0a0a;
  border: 20px solid #000;
  border-radius: 3.2px;
  border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
}