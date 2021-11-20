Adding a background in front of the video after the exit button is clicked

Instead of using javascript to delay the video from being removed, which causes the blank screen.

I wanted to put up, place a background in front of the video area after the exit button is clicked.

How would I do that in the code? https://jsfiddle.net/aqdjL3m7/

After the exit button is clicked, a background would be put up there in place of the black screen.

or, maybe the background of black would change to something else after the exit button is clicked?

The black that is seen is from here: background: #0a0a0a;

.curtain { position: relative; max-width: 642px; margin: auto; flex: 1 0 0%; background: #0a0a0a; border: 20px solid #000; border-radius: 3.2px; border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010; }

I would be placing a background on top of this one after the exit button is clicked.

Maybe, that is all I am doing, changing the black to to something else after the exit button is clicked.

What is the best way to do this?